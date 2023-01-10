ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peachley Caravan Park Proposes 32 New Pitches Expansion Near Worcester

Peachley Caravan and Camping Park, a popular vacation spot located on the edge of Lower Broadheath near Worcester, United Kingdom, has submitted a proposal to expand the park by adding 32 new pitches, according to a report by Worcester News. According to a statement included with the application, the park...
Cabins Planned for Rezoned Port Edward Properties

Port Edward District Council (British Columbia, Canada) has unanimously adopted a bylaw to rezone three lots on Spruce Ave. from residential to tourist commercial. According to a report from the Northern View, this is the final piece of the puzzle for Port Ed Holdings Ltd. to move ahead with the proposed cabin development for lots 312, 316, and 328 Spruce Ave.

