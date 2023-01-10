I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.

