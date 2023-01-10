Read full article on original website
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
thecountrycook.net
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole is an easy, one dish dinner that's a family favorite! Made with pantry staples- it's filling, and delicious!. My family and I make this Chicken and Stuffing Casserole quite a bit. It’s simple and very filling. For over 20 years, this casserole has been one of our favorite comfort meals and I love how fast it can be made. No long hours slaving over the stove with a long recipe with too many steps to follow!
Easy Baked Chicken Legs
My easy-to-make Baked Chicken Legs recipe will change how your family views chicken. These chicken drumsticks are seasoned with simple pantry spices and oven baked to perfection, resulting in crispy, crunchy, and incredibly flavorful chicken drumsticks. I know this is going to be one of your favorite chicken recipes!
Epicurious
Caribbean Shepherd’s Pie
This shepherd’s pie is a Caribbean twist on the classic deeply savory and comforting dish. Chef Gregory Gourdet uses one habanero to give the meat mixture heat with hints of sweet and floral notes. You can certainly add two chiles to kick it up even further. The tapioca starch slurry makes the beef mixture saucy and helps it maintain its structure while it bakes with a layer of creamy potatoes enriched with coconut milk on top.
Crockpot Herbed Chicken Stew
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
msn.com
I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.
Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5
It looks expensively good!
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
snapshotsincursive.com
Foiled Potatoes
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Foiled Potatoes! Have I mentioned how much I like my new outdoor kitchen? Living in Florida, the weather is so tropical it makes cooking outdoors an effortless way to prepare meals. Grilling seems to make food taste better and roasted potatoes easily become a star attraction. And the best part is dining alfresco. This is what I call a “stay-cation”.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒
My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.
New 'Extra Long' Cheeseburger at 'Burger King' Is the Stuff of Dreams
Not sure if this is in the States yet though.
12tomatoes.com
Rachel Ray’s Italian “Fake Bake”
The flavors are so perfect together. When it comes to hearty meals that please a crowd you can’t go wrong with a great pasta dish. This “fake bake” recipe from Rachel Ray gives the impression the casserole dish spent a lot of baking in the oven. But, the truth is that you only put it under the broiler just before serving to give that melted cheese texture on top that everyone loves.
msn.com
Grocery store canned meats can surprise or horrify - our ratings from worst to first
An entire edition of the Food Shack could be devoted to Spam, and maybe some day it will. But if you want to know why that treasured meat is endearing, particularly in Hawaii, it's because pretty much everything that surrounds it in the designated "canned meat" aisle at a grocery store is a disaster waiting to happen by comparison.
No Carb Snacks - To Put You into Ketosis
It can be difficult to find the best no-carb or low carb snacks when following a keto diet. These snacks help keep you in ketosis because they contain few to no carbs. It's crucial to monitor your carb intake when following a keto or low-carb diet. If you go over, you could have trouble fitting into those new skinny jeans.
msn.com
Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine + Video
If you like root beer you are going LOVE this alcoholic adult beverage recipe for Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine! Everclear grain alcohol or vodka is sweetened and flavored with root beer extract for this perfect sipping flavored “moonshine” recipe!. Slow Cooker Root Beer Moonshine. This is the first...
Mum's hack which helps keep fruit fresh for weeks is 'changing people's lives'
With food prices going through the roof, it's more important than ever to cut down on food waste. Now, one mum is being praised for her incredible fruit storage hack, which keeps fruit fresh for weeks and is 'changing people's lives'. This really is a must-know if you've ever tucked...
princesspinkygirl.com
Air fryer Pizza Rolls
Homemade Air Fryer Pizza Rolls are the perfect appetizer or afternoon snack, simply made crispy in minutes using minimal ingredients. Pizza roll ups are so easy to prepare with layers of sauce, pepperoni, and cheese tightly rolled in taco size tortillas. Homemade Air Fryer Pizza Rolls. Our Air Fryer Pizza...
butterwithasideofbread.com
RITZ CRACKER MEATLOAF
Ritz Cracker Meatloaf is the best meatloaf you’ll ever try! Simple meatloaf recipe that is made with crushed Ritz crackers, cheddar cheese and onion soup mix and has so much flavor!. For many years, I wasn’t a huge fan of meatloaf. It was always dry and didn’t have much...
