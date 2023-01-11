ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

From ‘brutal’ to ‘boring:’ Puget Sound housing market projected to mellow out in 2023

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaMTv_0kALndKE00

SEATTLE — Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker says the 2023 housing market will be far less volatile than what the Puget Sound region experienced in 2022.

“We’re finally going to have a normal, boring year in the housing market,” said Tucker.

Seattle and Tacoma are among the fastest-cooling housing markets in the nation. According to Tucker, that dramatic slowdown we saw in the second half of this last year will continue.

“The good news for buyers is that now, they won’t feel that pressure,” said Tucker. “They won’t be rushed for the biggest purchase of their lives like they were last year.”

Tucker speculates sellers will have to put in more work.

“They can’t just throw up a for sale sign and count on offers pouring in,” said Tucker.

Economists and real estate agents agree affordability remains a major issue in the area.

John L. Scott Real Estate agent Nelya Calev says rising interest rates have taken away buying power.

According to Calev, interest rates fell as low as 3.5% last year, but today they’ve risen over 6%. Her hope for 2023 is that the federal government stops messing with the rate.

“People get adjusted to the new rate, and then the market just starts moving slowly; buyers are like, okay, that’s the new interest rate, I can do this, and then bam, we get whacked again,” said Calev.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth

As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history

Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
RENTON, WA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert

Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
seattle.gov

Seattle has reached a milestone of providing more than 1,000 rebates and no-cost upgrades to help low-to-middle income switch to an energy-efficient electric heat pump!

The City of Seattle has hit another milestone in its commitment to environmental and climate justice and a greener city – reaching 1,000 rebates offered to transition homes from oil-to-electric heat! Targeting climate pollution in buildings is one of the City’s priorities, and the Clean Heat program rebates incentivize and support building owners to make this transition. We sat down with OSE’s Climate and Energy Advisor Christine Bunch, who manages the Clean Heat program, to learn more about the program and why the transition from oil-to-electric heat is so important.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cities to Live in Washington for the Budget Conscious

Washington state is one of the most naturally beautiful places in North America. Best Cheapest Cities to Live in Washington: From their snow capped volcanic mountains, thousands of square miles of pristine forests, the many white water rivers flowing through the valleys, to the rolling hills and farmland in the east, there really is no other place quite like it.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Landlords, tenants look for balance in new rules on rental housing

WASHINGTON — As the Washington State Legislature begins debating new bills around housing and rent, landlords and tenants are looking for help with either mounting costs or layers of regulation. Plenty of tenants are seeing rents rise faster than their wages, but some housing providers face challenges that can...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Seattle's best bagels, ranked

I've spent the past two months inhaling carbs around Seattle to bring you this list of great Seattle bagel shops. Details: I tried more than a dozen places, which most likely included your favorite spot. If it's not on here — well, I said what I said. Methodology: These...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burning Man latest foe of 'green energy' project in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of “green energy” projects in the works in Nevada. Lithium mines aimed at boosting production of electric vehicle batteries and geothermal power plants that tap underground water to produce renewable energy are at various stages of planning and development in the nation's top gold mining state.
NEVADA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
153K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy