Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
kjzz.com
Utah County deputies searching for 7 young horses believed stolen
ELBERTA, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are searching for seven young horses who were initially thought to have escaped but are now believed to be stolen. They said the horses were reported missing from a property along Tunnel Road, south of Elberta in southwest Utah County. The horses were last...
KSLTV
Man arrested for robbing Salt Lake City bank
SALT LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in Salt Lake City for bank robbery. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man entered a bank near 1550 S. Main Street at 4:02 p.m. Monday and demanded money from the employees.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County DA declines to file charges in deadly 2021 officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office won't be filing charges in a June 2021 officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and one of the two responding officers injured. Gill made the announcement at a press conference Thursday. The suspect,...
Utah DPS arrests two gang members for fatal shooting in 2009 on I-15: law enforcement officials
The Utah Department of Public Safety investigators arrested two men for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Interstate 15, 14 years ago.
ABC 4
2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
Gephardt Daily
Police seek leads in 2005 cold case killing in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City are asking for the public’s help in reviving investigation of a 2005 homicide. Under the headline “Find Sheree’s Killer,” the West Valley City Police Department have posted their request on social media.
KSLTV
SLCPD asking public to claim items after stolen trailers, property, unique artwork recovered in Monday arrest
SALT LAKE CITY — A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having stolen artwork and methamphetamine in his possession. Now, police are asking the public to claim their belongings that may have been found on the scene. The investigation started nearly ten months ago on March 31,...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
ABC 4
Man accused of robbing bank hours after being released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank hours after being released from jail on Monday, Jan. 9. Clinton Randle, 46, was booked in Salt Lake County Jail and faces two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the booking...
kjzz.com
Police: Man admits to throwing Molotov cocktails at Utah Capitol, Church Office Building
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An individual was taken into custody Thursday morning following a small fire at the Utah State Capitol overnight, authorities said. Arrest documents allege the suspect, 33-year-old Justin Lee Cromar, threw an incendiary device at one of the building's doors late Wednesday. Following the fire,...
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
KSLTV
Two arrested, charged with murder for 2009 I-15 fatal shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a 2009 fatal shooting on Interstate 15. Law enforcement agencies announced the arrests of Aaron J. Paul Campbell, 33, and Nicholas Dean MacNeil, 32, on Jan. 11 and charging documents from Salt Lake City’s Third District Court show the murder charges filed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.
Man taken into custody after allegedly making threats with knife, setting house on fire in Davis County
A 65-year-old man has been taken into custody after setting a house on fire and threatening people with a knife on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
Gephardt Daily
Suspects charged with murder in 2009 shooting death of alleged rival gang member
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were charged and arrested Wednesday for the 2009 fatal shooting of an alleged rival gang member. Nicholas Dean MacNeil, 32, and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, 33, were booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Wednesday on one count each of suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County domestic violence incident turns into a structure fire
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire units were on the scene Wednesday night of a fire reportedly started as a result of a domestic violence incident. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1490 E. South Weber Drive, according to Davis County...
SLCPD: Man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen artwork, ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, for allegedly possessing stolen artwork and a "large amount" of methamphetamine and other drugs, according to Salt Lake City Police Department.
House deemed 'total loss,' man faces 4 felonies in South Weber house fire
A South Weber man is in custody after threatening police with a knife and setting a house on fire following a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon.
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs
LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
Comments / 0