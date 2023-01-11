Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift shocks fans with first live performance of ‘Anti-Hero’
It’s T time. Taylor Swift made a cameo Thursday at a 1975 concert at London’s O2, performing her hit tune “Anti-Hero,” off her chart-topping “Midnights” album, live for the first time. The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist also played a rendition of the 1975’s “The City” to a cheering crowd. Fans clamored to capture a clip of her performance, and the pop culture Twitter page Pop Base posted a video and photo to its feed, showing Swift in a glittering silver frock sporting her signature red pout. “Anti-Hero” — with the iconic chorus “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” — was the tune of a popular...
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
The Shade! Penelope Disick Chooses Taylor Swift Song For TikTok Despite Aunt Kim Kardashian's Feud With The Singer
It looks like Penelope Disick may want aunt Kim Kardashian to shake off her long-running feud with Taylor Swift! On the night of Monday, January 2, the 10-year-old uploaded a baking tutorial to her and mom Kourtney Kardashian's joint TikTok account, and the 55-second video surprisingly featured the singer's mega-hit "Shake It Off" playing in the background.The cute post, which Disick simply captioned "Baking cookies," showed her gathering ingredients for aunt Kylie Jenner's signature recipe, which happened to be posted on Kourtney's Poosh website. After mixing everything up, she scoops the cookie dough onto a pan, puts them in the...
SZA Shuts Down Alleged Beef With Taylor Swift, Says She 'Genuinely Loved' Singer's Album
SZA and Taylor Swift may be duking it out on the Billboard charts, but it's all love in real life! The "Kill Bill" singer shut down whispers of an alleged beef caused by the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album last month and its straight shot up the charts.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her
It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Resurfaced TikTok Of Taylor Swift Getting Interviewed By Ellen DeGeneres Is So Uncomfortable, And Even Emily Ratajkowski Commented
After a TikTok of Taylor Swift getting interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres resurfaced, Emily Ratajkowski is among those commenting on how uncomfortable it is.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Inside Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Bryan’s ‘Solid’ Marriage and Life in Nashville: ‘They’re Best Friends’
Write a love song about them! Luke Bryan and wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer) have been going strong since tying the knot in 2006. “Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so proud of the […]
Daughter sings Taylor Swift with mom as they celebrate last Christmas together: 'Never felt so loved'
Holidays are meant for spending time with family and friends and capturing those memories to relive in the future. A woman on Tiktok had such precious moments with her mother as they celebrated their last Christmas together. The duo bonded on something that formed a cornerstone of their lives in recent times - Taylor Swift's music. The Tiktok video starts with the daughter dancing and the mother matching her steps but soon, the mother is emotional and just keeps looking at the daughter. Towards the end of the video, the mother can be seen crying and the daughter hugs her with a kiss on her cheek.
‘RHOSLC’ Reunion Trailer: Jen Shah May Be To Blame For Heather Gay’s Black Eye
It’s finally here! The trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion dropped on Jan. 11, and it’s full of all kinds of jaw-dropping moments. Obviously, Jen Shah wasn’t present for the reunion — she previously stated she chose not to attend given her legal situation — but Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete made up for her absence with their own drama.
Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?
The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.
Golden Globes Pianist: ‘I’m Still a Super Fan of Michelle Yeoh’
Almost four years after pianist Chloe Flower’s scene-stealing Grammy performance alongside Cardi B, she once again became a surprise breakout star during last night’s Golden Globes. “Now every time I do an awards show I’m just going to expect to go viral,” Flower joked Wednesday morning, while speaking...
Celebs vs. the Golden Globes Pianist Is Hollywood’s New Biggest Feud
The biggest controversy to come out of this year’s already contentious Golden Globes had nothing to do with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s sorry track record on diversity but, rather surprisingly, with the ceremony’s music. Throughout Tuesday’s show, several winners gave touching, humorous, and occasionally slow-paced speeches,...
