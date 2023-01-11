Community to celebrate resettlement of refugees in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU – After escaping brutal wars, conflict and violence and suffering prolonged economic and political collapse, more than 160 refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Burundi, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were welcomed by central Wisconsin in 2022. Now, the local refugee resettlement office is marking the milestone with a celebration.

“With this event, we want to celebrate our newest neighbors and the incredible support we are receiving from central Wisconsin communities,” said Adam Van Noord, director of the ECDC Multicultural Community Center, in a news release. “It’s an event to mark both a great first year and a tremendous new initiative for the future of central Wisconsin.”

Here in Wausau, Stevens Point and Marshfield, our new neighbors are re-starting their lives thanks to an outpouring of welcome and compassion from faith communities, civic organizations and circles of friends.

ECDC Multicultural Center will celebrate its first year of refugee resettlement from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Wausau’s Jefferson Street Inn Ballroom, 201 Jefferson St., and then moving to an open-house reception in Washington Square from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Highlights include remarks from Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, Tsehaye Teferra, president & CEO of the Ethiopian Community Development Center, and a preview of a national promotional video featuring refugee support efforts in Wausau and Stevens Point.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/one-year-anniversary-tickets-500331473907.