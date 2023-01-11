Hey read the title of this story again slowly, I could be doing you a HUGE favor... ...first of all, I'll just get this out of the way, I know for a fact it's not me - darn it. The urgency of my message could bring you $150,000. Here is a fact, someone invested their hard-earned money and bought a Powerball ticket in North Dakota - let me stop right here, first of all, don't 99.9% of all humans that have a lottery ticket usually can't wait until the current numbers come out, am I right? I mean I have never heard of someone just putting their "Could be a gold nugget winner" off to the side and completely forgetting about it. So, with that being said, HURRY and look around to see if you have a lottery ticket you haven't checked yet.....Time is running out, literally.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO