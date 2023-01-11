Read full article on original website
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
North Dakota experiencing organ donation shortage
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is experiencing an organ donation shortage. Health care officials say the trend applies nationwide as more people than ever are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Doctors in North Dakota say the average wait time for a transplant in the region is two to three years.
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
North Dakota Has 3 Counties Among the Poorest In The Nation
One of our counties in North Dakota is just outside of the top 10 poorest in the country.
North Dakota legislature update: Bills on career and tech, infertility treatment benefits, labor shortage discussed
(Bismarck, ND) -- As expected, plenty of bills and ideas are being floated around in Bismarck as the 68th legislative session marches on. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a proposal to create an office to address the state's labor shortage. The office would assist international works with becoming permanent residents...
The 6 Newest Towns Established In North Dakota
These are the newest cities & towns that have been created in North Dakota.
ND Legislature debates income tax reform; some argue why not property tax?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve been talking about it for months: Governor Doug Burgum wants to cut income taxes. And Wednesday, his bill got its first hearing at the State Legislature. Do you like the idea of tax-free income? Governor Burgum does. And so do a number of powerful...
North Dakota sixth cheapest state for car insurance in country
(Fargo, ND) -- Some good news for you if you drive here in North Dakota. That means you pay car insurance, and the peace garden state's rates are some of the best in the country. Insurify says the average American driver spent $1,705 on car insurance last year, while North...
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
SOMEONE In ND Has A Winning Lottery Ticket-Time Is Running OUT!
Hey read the title of this story again slowly, I could be doing you a HUGE favor... ...first of all, I'll just get this out of the way, I know for a fact it's not me - darn it. The urgency of my message could bring you $150,000. Here is a fact, someone invested their hard-earned money and bought a Powerball ticket in North Dakota - let me stop right here, first of all, don't 99.9% of all humans that have a lottery ticket usually can't wait until the current numbers come out, am I right? I mean I have never heard of someone just putting their "Could be a gold nugget winner" off to the side and completely forgetting about it. So, with that being said, HURRY and look around to see if you have a lottery ticket you haven't checked yet.....Time is running out, literally.
North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
ND Medicaid members urged to update their contact info
Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with disabilities.
North Dakota ranked fourth best state to raise a family
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is one of the best places to raise a family. Personal finance website WalletHub says the Peace Garden State ranks fourth best in their study based on 51 key indicators from median annual family income to housing affordability. North Dakota ranked at the very top...
Sanford-Fairview merger feedback meetings underway
(St. Paul, MN) -- Meetings about the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services merger are underway in Minnesota. The first meeting took place Tuesday evening in St. Paul to gather public feedback on the proposal. A second meeting will be held January 17th in Bemidji, followed by meetings January...
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans face setback after application errors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A pipeline project aiming to bring natural gas from Minnesota to eastern North Dakota is facing a delay. In 2021, North Dakota legislators approved $10 million for the state’s industrial commission to build a 14-mile pipeline that would supply the area with gas from Minnesota’s Viking Pipeline. State Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said they discovered errors in an application last month that need to be corrected before awarding the funds.
REMINDER: Automation tax credits are due this month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce is reminding all primary sector businesses hoping to use the state Automation Tax Credit that their applications must be submitted by January 31. The Automation Tax Credit program works to provide tax credits to help cover the cost of necessary equipment which is leased or […]
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
