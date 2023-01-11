ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

By Evan Real, Bernie Zilio
 2 days ago

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family .

When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.

Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later.

Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary , daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell, respectively, in 2022.

He also shares 5-year-old son Golden and 2-year-old daughter Powerful with Bell, as well as two sets of twins — Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with Mariah Carey and Zion and Zillion , 1, with Abby De La Rosa.

Eddie Murphy, who has 10 children, was supportive when asked about Nick Cannon’s expanding brood.
The latter also welcomed a third child with Cannon on Nov. 11, a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin.

In November, weeks before Cannon and Scott welcomed Halo Marie, the “Masked Singer” host joked that he has “no idea” if more children are in his future.

“I don’t know, man,” he told Billboard during their R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event.

Cannon, pictured with Brittany Bell and two of their three kids, has 12 children total.
”I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

Though Cannon seemed undecided on whether he’ll continue to grow his brood, he said fatherhood is his “number one priority.”

Cannon, pictured here with son Legendary and the infant’s mother, Bre Tiesi, has joked that he has “no idea” if more baby Cannons are on the way.
Meanwhile, Murphy shares 10 children with five different women: Eric, 33, with ex Paulette McNeely; Bria, 33, Myles, 30, Shayne, 28, Zola, 23, and Bella, 20, with ex-wife Nicole Murphy; Christian, 32, with ex Tamara Hood; Angel, 15, with ex Melanie “Mel B” Brown; and Izzy, 6, and Max, 4, with current girlfriend Paige Butcher.

“I love fatherhood,” Eddie gushed to People in March 2021.

Murphy, pictured here with ex-wife Nicole Murphy and their children, shares more kids with four other women.
Murphy shares two children with current girlfriend Paige Butcher.
“I am so blessed with my kids,” he continued at the time. “I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like ‘Oh you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid.”

