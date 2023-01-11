ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liza Colón-Zayas ‘cut up’ her fingers cooking during ‘The Bear’

By Nicki Cox, Bernie Zilio
 2 days ago

While her cooking skills might look effortless on-screen, Liza Colón-Zayas says she still has a lot to learn in the kitchen.

During Tuesday’s red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, the “Bear” star tells Page Six she suffered some injuries while preparing for her role as a cook.

“I realized I have a lot to learn,” she jokes. “But I’ve been doing more work… I cut up my fingers pretty much learning how to do a three quarter dice slice … but I’m trying.”

Colón-Zayas plays “Tina” in the hit Hulu series, a tough as nails cook working in a kitchen full of men — and Colón-Zayas says has a lot more similarities to her character than differences.

Liza Colón-Zayas needed some Band-Aids on hand while filming “The Bear.”
©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett C

“I mean I’m sweet but then you know… there’s a reason being a woman in this male-dominated show that I run things — to a degree. But we are having so much fun.”

Despite having to hold things down on set, the actress reassures us that the show’s creators have created “a climate of kindness” for the entire cast and crew.

“The Bear” was nominated for two awards on Tuesday night.
Getty Images

“It’s almost a policy. When they yell cut, we’re laughing. We love each other. It’s a healthy environment.”

The 51-year-old went on to say she wants to “raise her game” for Season 2 of the hit dramedy, which garnered two nominations at the Globes.

Colón-Zayas says there is a “policy” of kindness on set.
©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett C

Her co-star Jeremy Allen White is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical and Colón-Zayas couldn’t help but gush about the actor.

The actress had nothing but praise for co-star Jeremy Allen White.
Getty Images

“He is the most down-to-earth, sweetheart, great father, great husband, he’s a beautiful soul,” she says.

