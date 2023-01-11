ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Missing 5-year-old swept away by California floodwaters ID’d as Kyle Doan

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZG3g_0kALkpUf00

The 5-year-old boy who was swept away by “raging floodwaters” in California was still missing Tuesday, authorities said.

Officials deployed both water and air rescue teams to search for the boy, identified as Kyle Doan, who was with his mother Monday when they became stranded in the flooding near Paso Robles.

Rescuers spent five hours looking for the kindergartener Monday but were forced to call off the search because of the extreme weather conditions that have already killed at least 14.

Kyle and his mother were on their way to his school when their truck became stranded just before 8 a.m. Bystanders were able to pull the boy’s mother from the car, but Kyle was swept out by the “raging floodwaters” and carried downstream, police said. Officials theorize he was likely taken into a river.

So far, the only sign rescuers have found of the boy is his shoe.

Kyle, who has short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes, was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 52 pounds.

Police said looking for the boy remains their top priority.

“The conditions, however, remain extremely dangerous,” the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The water level is high and continues to be fast-moving. The public is strongly cautioned not to conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harm’s way and become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYMb7_0kALkpUf00
Rescuers found the boy’s shoe Monday.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvDYs_0kALkpUf00
At least 14 Californians have died in the storm.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's

The stormy weather has downed trees, created sinkholes and triggered mudslides across the state, and dumped up to 14 inches of rain in some areas.

Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday.

With Post Wires

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksro.com

19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville

The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
UKIAH, CA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
People

Body Found on Shores of Lake Michigan in 1997 Identified as 26-Year-Old Chicago Woman

Dorothy Lynn Ricker's body was found more than 25 years ago with nothing but a "lone earring" to indicate who she was The body of a woman that washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 has been identified, according to authorities. The DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) and Intermountain Forensics have identified the victim as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a 26-year-old woman who lived in Chicago at the time of her disappearance, Michigan State Police said in a press release on Monday. Ricker was last seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

California golfers flee ‘45-foot waves’ crashing onto Pebble Beach course

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Golfers were sent scrambling for safety as massive waves overtook an ocean-front golf course during one of a series of atmospheric rivers to slam into California in recent weeks.  The group was completing the 14th hole at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach when a video recorded by Peter Butler shows the group was sent running for higher ground. Butler began filming the unruly ocean crashing onto the normally serene golf course to document the wild weather. He can be heard describing the “45-foot waves” and soon realizing they needed to move fast. “It’s going to hit us,...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
People

West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway

Roscoe, a five-year-old pit bull mix, was recently found on the side of a highway with an injured leg after disappearing from a vacation in South Carolina almost three years ago When a South Carolina rescue received a five-year-old pit bull mix found alone on the side of a highway, it wasn't sure the best way to help the dog at first. All 4 Paws Animal Rescue usually doesn't take in strays, but Peyton Kennedy, who works there, decided to take a chance on the dog from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
New York Post

Missing mom Ana Walshe told judge in 2021 her husband was ‘taught to lie’ as a child

Less than two years before she went missing, missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe told a judge that her husband Brian Walshe suffered from an “ever-present” trauma and had been “taught to lie and hide” in his childhood. The admission was buried in a glowing September 2021 letter she wrote a judge asking to consider giving her husband a lenient prison sentence for committing art fraud. Brian, who was arrested this week in connection to his wife’s disappearance, admitted that year to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to an eBay buyer for $80,000. He is still awaiting sentencing for that crime. While...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. “I’m at peace,” Eizember said, strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his left arm. “My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children.” Once the lethal drugs began to flow, Eizember, who had a close-cropped beard, could be seen chatting with his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeffrey Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with him. He lifted his head at one point and mouthed the words, “I love you,” toward his daughter and attorneys who were among 17 people seated in the witness room.
MCALESTER, OK
Daily Voice

Teacher Shot By Student In Virginia On Road To Recovery

The first grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia was on the road to recovery as of Monday, Jan. 9.Abby Zwerner, 25, was able to confiscate the gun from her first grade student at Richneck Elementary School last week when he pulled the trigger, a parent tells the W…
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood

US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Flee Furious Fast-Moving Fire That Tore Through St. Mary's County Home

Four people were able to safely escape a St. Mary’s County home that went up in flames on Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Members of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 38000 block of Dickerson Road in Abell on Sunday, Jan. 8, when an occupant reported that a fire had broken out inside one of the bedrooms of the residence.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
New York Post

Burning Man sues US government to stop Nevada ‘green’ project

The Burning Man festival filed a lawsuit Monday against the US government in an effort to reverse the approval of a “green” exploration project in the Black Rock Desert roughly 120 miles north of Reno. A private company was given exploratory drilling rights in the Black Rock National Conservation Area where festival-goers, known as “burners,” hold their yearly rave and tech bro utopia. The move by the Bureau of Land Management caused Burning Man and other groups to file suit. Friends of Nevada Wilderness, Friends of Black Rock/High Rock Inc., and two residents argue in court papers that the geothermal drilling...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy