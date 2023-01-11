Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
wclo.com
Beloit Superintendent’s contract extended another year
The School District of Beloit’s Human Resources Committee votes to extend the contract for Superintendent Willie Garrison for another year. According to a news release, the vote Tuesday evening to extend Garrison’s contract until June 30th, of 2025 is intended to provide the School District of Beloit with stability in executive leadership, through employing a qualified superintendent to lead the day-to-day operations, and partner with the school board to help secure the newly adopted strategic plan.
wclo.com
School District of Janesville plans 4K enrollment kick-off
It may only be January, but it’s already to start thinking about the 2023-2024 school year. School District of Janesville Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says four-year-old kindergarten is offered at 19 locations. Gaper says an enrollment kick-off event is being held on Saturday, February 11th at the Educational...
wclo.com
Milton School District looks at options to address looming fiscal cliff
At its meeting on Monday, January 9, the School District of Milton Board of Education continued their operational budget planning for the coming school years. Facing uncertain. state revenue projections and significant inflationary costs, the board is considering all options to maintain the District’s high-quality instructional programs and services.
wclo.com
Orfordville voters could get tax refund after town of Newark rejects levy increase to hire full-time staff
The town of Newark throws a wrench in the Orfordville Fire Protection District’s plans to hire six full-time staff. All five municipalities except for the town of Newark approved levy increases to fund the additional staffing. Fire Chief Ryan Perkins says voters in Orfordville approved a $166,599 referendum back...
wclo.com
Board Supervisor brining referendum resolution to Rock County Board
A resolution to encourage the city of Janesville to hold a referendum on the Woodman’s Sports Complex will be introduced at Thursday night’s Rock County Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Board Supervisor Mike Zoril says the resolution not only encourages the referendum, but also encourages Janesville to hire...
wclo.com
Infrastructure work on Beloit casino project could start this spring
Now that the official approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs has been secured, the Ho-Chunk Nation works to get the Beloit casino project off the ground. Public Relations Officer Ryan Greendeer says the project still involves an indoor water park and convention center with a capacity of around 40,000.
wclo.com
Grants available to start walking bus programs
The Rock County public Health Department and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County team up to help local schools launch a new program intended to ensure students who walk arrive to school safely. Public Health Strategist Christine Gunn says a walking school bus is a program that allows a...
wclo.com
JTS crosses milestone in Transfer Center Renovation Project
The Transfer Center Renovation Project in Janesville is nearing completion as they hit a major milestone earlier this week. Transit Director Becca Smith says during construction they used a phased approach, so one half of the rider boarding platform was always closed, but it has now fully re-opened. Smith says...
nbc15.com
Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
wclo.com
Beloit names finalists for city manager position, holding public forum
The city of Beloit is inviting residents to meet and learn more about the three finalist for city manager at an open forum Friday evening. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the forum will take place at the Beloit Public Library at 5:30pm, and residents will be able to ask questions and learn more about the candidates backgrounds.
Madison school board president defends now-cancelled drag show
(The Center Square) – Madison’s school board president is defending a now-cancelled drag show in school, and is pointing her finger at Wisconsin’s former governor. Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow called out former Gov. Scott Walker for his comments on the now-cancelled drag show at East High School in Madison. “I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting...
wclo.com
Janesville Police welcome new hires
The Janesville Police Department is welcoming two new officers into the fold. Officer William T. Dill III is from Belvidere, IL. He attended Rock Valley College working towards an Engineering Science Degree. He will be attending the Blackhawk Technical College Police Academy in January 2023. Officer Caitlin B. Mau is...
wclo.com
City of Beloit combines polling places for February primary
There will be a primary election for the State Supreme Court race in Wisconsin. The City of Beloit is combining polling places for the February 21st primary election. City Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says if you live on the west side of the river you will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, and if you live on the east side of the river you will vote at Central Christian Church.
police1.com
Wis. PD ends credit checks for potential applicants, cites diversity concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Police and Fire Commission recently took a step to remove an “unintentional barrier for potential applicants” at the Madison Police Department by withdrawing credit checks from the hiring process. Madison Police Capt. Tim Patton wrote in a Dec. 7 memo to the...
Madison doctor opens medical abortion clinic in Rockford
Two caregivers on opposite sides of the Wisconsin-Illinois border have come out of retirement and come together to provide abortion access to those in need of treatment where it’s still legal.
wclo.com
Registration open for Janesville’s Heart My Yard program
Janesville Residents can now sign up for the cities Heart My Yard program if they want a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Recreation Director Shelley Slapak says residents can have their yards filled up with 20 plastic hearts, and kids will then be able to search for the hearts similar to an Easter Egg hunt.
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
WISN
We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills
MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
wnanews.com
Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
Comments / 0