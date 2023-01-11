ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Hunter Brown, Air Force offensive lineman, dead at 21

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Hunter Brown, an offensive lineman for Air Force, has died at 21.

The school announced that Brown suffered an unspecified “medical emergency” on Monday while leaving his dorm for class and that first responders were unable to save his life.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” head football coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

Hunter Brown
Air Force Athletics

Brown was a sophomore from Lake Charles, La. He was majoring in management and minoring in French. He suited up for the Falcons’ win over Nevada on Sept. 23 this season.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

We are heartbroken by the passing of one of our favorite sons. Hunter Brown was a force on and off the field. Please join the Buc Family in prayer for all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/a8pS9FOk3f

— Barbe Bucs Football (@BarbeBucsFball) January 10, 2023

Brown’s death will be investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the university said.

Comments / 677

Pokipseeman
1d ago

Thank you for your service, young man. You tried to show true faith and allegiance to your country and your government killed you. I'm sorry we let them do that to you...

Reply(22)
396
Cara Y Youwannaknow
1d ago

died suddenly strikes again! so sad!💔I wonder what is causing all these young people to collapse and die suddenly.

Reply(38)
314
Andrew Costa
1d ago

something is happening the government probably knows what it is and it's not telling the American people too many young healthy athletes and Young Americans are dying with no explanation this is unheard of

Reply(23)
113
