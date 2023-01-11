Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Abrigo Acquires Valuant
Abrigo, an Austin, TX-based firm which makes a speciality of compliance, credit score danger, and lending options for monetary establishments, acquired Valuant, a Columbia, SC-based compliance and credit score danger software program and repair supplier. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Abrigo will proceed the...
aiexpress.io
ChrysCapital Acquires Xoriant
ChrysCapital, a Mumbai, India-based personal fairness agency investing in Enterprise Companies, Monetary Companies, Pharma and Shopper targeted corporations, acquired Xoriant, a Sunnyvale, CA-based supplier of Software program Engineering and Digital IT providers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by CEO Girish Gaitonde, Xoriant supplies providers and options...
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
Benzinga
H.B. Fuller to Launch New Bio-Compatible Adhesive for Medical Applications
Swift®melt 1515-I meets performance requirements and secures skin attachment. The medical tapes and bandages market is on the rise globally. H.B. Fuller FUL, one of the world's leading adhesives suppliers, announces the launch of Swift®melt 1515-I, its first bio-compatible product compliant in IMEA – India, Middle East, and Africa. The product is for medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin under unique climatic conditions, such as the high temperatures and humidity in the Indian sub-continent.
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
The Hershey Company Announces Organizational Changes to its International Business to Accelerate Growth in Key Markets
HERSHEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, announced changes to its International business today to continue driving growth in the regions. The restructuring sees the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as the Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). Elsewhere, the Europe business, led by Jackson Hitchon, will now operate as a standalone business. Both Herjit and Jackson report directly to Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company. These changes are effective as of January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005401/en/ Herjit Bhalla, VP Hershey Canada & AMEA. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Style3D Acquires Assyst
Style3D, a Hangzhou, China-based digital answer supplier within the world trend business, acquired Assyst, a Munich, Germany-based trend know-how firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Style3D will achieve a foothold in Europe’s trend know-how market, and have the ability to lengthen its 2D and...
Marsha Vande Berg’s Sustainability Stars: With Norio Masuda, Senior Manager, Hitachi Ltd.
Adapting new climate disclosure regulations to Japanese business culture.
aiexpress.io
Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data
Snowplow, a London, UK-based information creation and behavioral information firm, acquired Poplin Information, a Sydney, Australia-based IT Providers and IT Consulting firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Snowplow will speed up supply of its Information Product Accelerators (DPAs). The Sydney location continues Snowplow’s worldwide...
Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. (Canada) Announces the Relocation and Expansion of its Analytical Services and Research & Development Laboratories to New Campus Hosting all Biopharmaceutical Activities
MISSISSAUGA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. is pleased to announce the relocation and expansion of its API development laboratories from 2395 Speakman Drive to its new, owned facility at 2070 Hadwen Road, located within the Sheridan Research Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005622/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Shoreline Equity Partners Closes Second Private Equity Fund, at $450M
Shoreline Equity Partners, LLC, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based purpose-driven decrease center market non-public fairness agency, closed its second non-public fairness fund, Shoreline Fairness Companions Fund II, L.P., at $450M. Shoreline had help throughout its diversified restricted accomplice base comprised of insurance coverage corporations, fund of funds, pension and retirement funds, household...
aiexpress.io
LeanTaaS Acquires Hospital IQ
LeanTaaS, Inc., a Santa Clara, CA- and and Charlotte, North Carolina-based supplier of AI-powered and SaaS-based capability administration and affected person move software program for well being methods, acquired Hospital IQ, a supplier of clever automation options for hospitals. The acquisition valued the mixed firm at greater than $1 billion...
takeitcool.com
Diesel Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Diesel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Diesel. Report Features Details. Product Name Diesel. Process Included Diesel Production via Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
itsecuritywire.com
Viktoria Ruubel Enters Veriff As Managing Director Of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
drpgazette.com
Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) Stock Rallies After Agreement to Acquire Severance Trucking, Inc.
Fast growing logistics services providing company Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) is one of the companies which may be on the radars of many investors this morning. The company saw its stock come into sharp focus yesterday following a key announcement and it ended up with gains of as much as 31%.
aiexpress.io
Accenture to Buy SKS Group
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to accumulate SKS Group, a Hochheim, Germany-based consulting agency that helps banks throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their expertise infrastructure and deal with regulatory necessities utilizing SAP S/4HANA® options. The phrases of the transaction – whose completion is topic to customary closing circumstances...
takeitcool.com
Global Drywall Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of Drywalls in Residential and Commercial Construction Projects in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Drywall Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global drywall market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the...
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Pre/Dicta Acquires Gavelytics
Pre/Dicta, a supplier of a litigation analytics platform that makes predictions concerning the final result of federal lawsuits, acquired Gavelytics, a judicial analytics platform for state court docket instances. The acquisition, the phrases of which weren’t disclosed, shortens Pre/Dicta’s timeline for making a instrument that provides instantaneous and correct predictions...
aiexpress.io
Lapsi Health Raises USD3.5M in Seed Funding
Lapsi Health, an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based healthtech startup, raised USD3.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Sahir Ali, of Modi Ventures, a Texas-based household workplace. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed their know-how improvement, to accumulate FDA certification and to start commercialization actions within...
Comments / 0