HERSHEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, announced changes to its International business today to continue driving growth in the regions. The restructuring sees the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as the Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). Elsewhere, the Europe business, led by Jackson Hitchon, will now operate as a standalone business. Both Herjit and Jackson report directly to Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company. These changes are effective as of January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005401/en/ Herjit Bhalla, VP Hershey Canada & AMEA. (Photo: Business Wire)

