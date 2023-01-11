Read full article on original website
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
New options for long-term pain relief
Most of us have heard of steroid injections for pain which is one treatment available for chronic or acute pain. But according to Dr. Mansoor Aman, an interventional pain management physician at Aurora Health Center – Oshkosh, there have been several recent breakthroughs that are lesser known. Dr. Aman...
scitechdaily.com
Artificial Pancreas Developed That Can Help Maintain Healthy Glucose Levels in Type 2 Diabetes Patients
Artificial Pancreas Successfully Trialed for Use by Type 2 Diabetes Patients. Scientists at the University of Cambridge have successfully trialed an artificial pancreas for use by patients living with type 2 diabetes. The device – powered by an algorithm developed at the University of Cambridge – doubled the amount of time patients were in the target range for glucose compared to standard treatment and halved the time spent experiencing high glucose levels.
MedicalXpress
New jaw surgery concept effective in treating moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition in which the airway is blocked during sleep. It may cause multiple occurrences of shallow breathing (hypopnea) or a temporary pause in breathing (apnea) during sleep. If left untreated, patients with OSA may experience reduced quality of life and health problems in more serious cases.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study finds formulations of dexamethasone implant offers sustained visual improvement and decreased retinal thickening in CRVO and BRVO
A phase 2 study1 of the ORION-1 (AR-1105, Aerie Pharmaceuticals) dexamethasone implant indicated that 2 formulations of the implants with different profiles for releasing the steroid successfully improved vision and decreased retinal thickening due to macular edema in patients with branch or central retinal vein occlusion, according to Michael Singer, MD, lead author of the study. He is from Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates, San Antonio, Texas.
Healthline
Survival Rates of Bowel Obstruction Surgery
Despite being potentially lifesaving, bowel obstruction surgery is associated with a high rate of death during surgery or shortly after the procedure. If left untreated, bowel obstruction can be life threatening. Emergency surgery may be needed to fix whatever is causing the blockage. Bowel obstruction surgeries can range from minimally...
aiexpress.io
Data analysts test their mettle in competition to benefit Mott Patient Technology – Michigan Medicine Headlines
A current contest, modeled after Iron Viz, the world’s largest knowledge visualization competitors, was held to assist the Affected person Know-how at Mott. The occasion was sponsored by PTERADACTYL, a neighborhood of observe that stands for Folks of the Terribly Roundaboutedly Acronymed Knowledge Analytics Membership That You Love. The...
Treatment for childhood obesity now include medication and surgery, new guideline reveals
Updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for the treatment of obesity advise the timely use of behavior therapy and changes in lifestyle and also state that surgery and drugs should be utilized for some children. The guidelines, which were published in Pediatrics on Monday, represent the first complete update to...
aiexpress.io
ChrysCapital Acquires Xoriant
ChrysCapital, a Mumbai, India-based personal fairness agency investing in Enterprise Companies, Monetary Companies, Pharma and Shopper targeted corporations, acquired Xoriant, a Sunnyvale, CA-based supplier of Software program Engineering and Digital IT providers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by CEO Girish Gaitonde, Xoriant supplies providers and options...
scitechdaily.com
Contrary to Previous Assumptions: Forests Recovering From Logging Act as a Source of Carbon
According to a new study, tropical forests recovering from logging are sources of carbon for years afterward, contrary to previous assumptions. Tropical forests that are recovering from having trees removed were thought to be carbon absorbers, as the new trees grow quickly. A new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, turns this on its head, showing that the carbon released by soil and rotting wood outpaces the carbon absorbed by new growth.
aiexpress.io
LeanTaaS Acquires Hospital IQ
LeanTaaS, Inc., a Santa Clara, CA- and and Charlotte, North Carolina-based supplier of AI-powered and SaaS-based capability administration and affected person move software program for well being methods, acquired Hospital IQ, a supplier of clever automation options for hospitals. The acquisition valued the mixed firm at greater than $1 billion...
aiexpress.io
Hy-Tek Intralogistics acquires Winchester Industrial Controls
Hy-Tek Intralogistics is kicking off the brand new 12 months with one other acquisition. The corporate introduced that it has acquired Winchester Industrial Controls for an undisclosed quantity. The acquisition was introduced by Hy-Tek’s CEO Sam Grooms. “Hy-Tek’s acquisition of Winchester Controls broadens our choices because the predominant participant...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study: Visual decreases within a day after uneventful phacoemulsification surgery
With the safety and efficacy of phacoemulsification having increased to the point that it is no longer standard practice to examine patients the day after surgery, clinicians may be unfamiliar with the potential causes of reduced vision when presented with a patient in the immediate postoperative period. Visual decreases are...
aiexpress.io
Sanofi Ventures Announces Multi-Year Capital Commitment from Sanofi; Evergreen Fund Increases to $750M
Sanofi Ventures has introduced an extra multi-year dedication from Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY), with a rise in capital to greater than $750m to the evergreen enterprise fund. Along with serving as a monetary companion to top-tier early-to-mid-stage portfolio corporations, the fund helps future efforts for enterprise growth and...
aiexpress.io
How a utility giant is using data analytics, machine learning to benefit customers
Utility large EDF UK needed to discover a strategy to exploit its disparate treasure troves of information property and create pioneering companies for its prospects utilizing up-to-date information analytics and machine studying applied sciences. The reply to this tough problem lay in utilizing much less tech, no more. Alex Learn,...
aiexpress.io
Alume Biosciences Raises $13M in Series B Funding
Alume Biosciences, a La Jolla, CA-based firm within the discipline of nerve-targeted diagnostics and therapeutics, raised $13M in Sequence B funding. The backers have been undisclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to advance its lead candidate, Bevonescein (ALM-488), in Part 3 scientific trials. Led by CEO...
aiexpress.io
Ahura AI Raises Seed + Round; Total Funding to $5.6M
Ahura AI, a San Francisco, CA-based AI studying expertise platform startup, closed its seed+ funding spherical. This introduced complete funding raised high date to $5.6M in Seed funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up product improvement and gross sales exercise. Led by Bryan Talebi,...
aiexpress.io
5 ways devops can reduce energy consumption
After we construct and deploy microservices, apps, and databases, widespread operational considerations embody their reliability, efficiency, scalability, and safety. Maybe it’s time we add sustainability to the record. Enterprise and know-how executives anticipate IT to help the group’s surroundings, social, and governance (ESG) targets, and digital transformation applications typically...
aiexpress.io
Accenture to Buy SKS Group
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to accumulate SKS Group, a Hochheim, Germany-based consulting agency that helps banks throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their expertise infrastructure and deal with regulatory necessities utilizing SAP S/4HANA® options. The phrases of the transaction – whose completion is topic to customary closing circumstances...
aiexpress.io
HVR Cardio Raised $11.1M in Series B Financing
HVR Cardio, an Espoo, Finland-based cardiovascular machine firm, raised $11.1M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Innovestor Life Science Fund and Tesi. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and broaden operations. Led by Tom Fleming, CEO, and Tim Girton, CTO,...
