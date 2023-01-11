Evacuation shelters are open for those displaced by heavy rains
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Due to extensive rain across the Central Coast region, multiple shelters have been open for those displaced by the storms.
In San Luis Obispo County:
- Paso Robles Event Center, Ponderosa Pavilion ( 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles )
- Church of Nazarene ( 3396 Johnson Ave, San Luis Obispo )
In Santa Barbara County:
- Santa Barbara City College Wake Center ( 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara )
- La Colina Jr. High School ( 4025 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara )
- Veterans Memorial Building ( 941 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria )
In Ventura County:
- Ventura College, South Gym ( 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura )
Senator Dianne Feinstein said, “As dangerous storms continue to pound the state, I encourage any Californians who have been displaced from their homes to seek shelter and assistance. Severe flooding and landslides will continue to be life-threatening for several days, and everyone must stay safe."
For a full and updated list of available Red Cross evacuation shelters, click this link .
The post Evacuation shelters are open for those displaced by heavy rains appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .
Comments / 0