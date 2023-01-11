Evacuation shelters are open for those displaced by heavy rains

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Due to extensive rain across the Central Coast region, multiple shelters have been open for those displaced by the storms.

In San Luis Obispo County:

In Santa Barbara County:

In Ventura County:

Ventura College, South Gym ( 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura )

Senator Dianne Feinstein said, “As dangerous storms continue to pound the state, I encourage any Californians who have been displaced from their homes to seek shelter and assistance. Severe flooding and landslides will continue to be life-threatening for several days, and everyone must stay safe."

For a full and updated list of available Red Cross evacuation shelters, click this link .

