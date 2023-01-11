Read full article on original website
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
NBC Bay Area
Recent Rain Has Downgraded Drought Conditions in Bay Area, California
The rainfall from recent storms has downgraded drought conditions in the Bay Area and California, according to the latest data from the state's drought monitor. The monitor has parts of the Bay Area moving from extreme drought to severe drought and other parts moving from the severe category to moderate.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
NBC Bay Area
Congressman Surveys Multi-Million Dollar Storm Damages in the East Bay
An Alameda County congressman spent the day Thursday looking at some of the damage done by the back-to-back-to-back storms. From mudslides and flooding, to collapsed roads, Eric Swalwell got a close look at what the storms left behind. Caltrans reopened parts of Niles Canyon Road from Mission Boulevard in Fremont...
NBC Bay Area
Tornado Touches Down in Northern California Town as State is Battered by Winter Storm
A tornado touched down in a small Northern California town east of Stockton early Tuesday morning as the state endures a historic winter storm. Just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Calaveras County town of Milton near a small reservoir, the National Weather Service said.
Sinkhole shuts down SR-92 in San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork. The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during […]
Stormy pattern end in sight for the Bay Area after weeks of rainfall
We have been dealing with weeks of rainfall, which has had a positive impact on our drought but has also caused an onslaught of problems across California.
Willits News
Bay Area storm: Thursday offers break from rain as predictions show wet weekend
Clear skies and sunshine have been rare commodities in the Bay Area at the start of 2023, but both could be seen above the Bay Area on Thursday morning, in a break from the gauntlet of rain and wind that have lashed the region. The pause between storms will be...
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Auto Repair Shops Overwhelmed by Storm-Related Repairs
The recent storms have led to hundreds of crashes on Bay Area roads, causing body shops to be overwhelmed with repairs. At White Oaks Collision Center in Campbell, the calls have been steady over the past two weeks. “We’re getting a lot of the tree branch and debris falling down...
NBC Bay Area
Series of Drenching California Storms Put Dent in Drought
Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels — but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update released...
sonomacountygazette.com
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Resume Friday, Weekend Flood Watch
The parade of storms slamming the Bay Area is expected to continue Friday and into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. A new system will hit the region...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
NBC Bay Area
Crews Work to Fill Hundreds of New Potholes in San Francisco
The weeks of nearly non-stop rain have made driving through San Francisco an even rougher ride. On Thursday, crews used the break in the storm to try and fill some of the hundreds of new holes that have opened up in city streets. “Busy, busy, busy,” said Christopher Brown of...
NBC Bay Area
Another Day of Rain Comes With More Downed Trees, Flooding, Mudslides in SF
Wednesday’s storm soaked San Francisco causing problems like downed trees, flooding and small mudslides. Public Works crews were very busy as the rain picked up again causing trees and tree limbs to block lanes and creating more chaos on city streets. “We got a call at the management office...
California utility company warns customers of 24 percent increases on gas and electric bills
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced rate hikes that will send residential bills soaring by about 24 percent for the company’s California customers. The utility company provides electricity and natural gas to 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers in a large portion of northern California.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
