Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift its visitor experience temporarily to downtown Napa this summer. The vintner has leased the historic Borreo Building at 930 Third St. at Soscol Avenue for at least the next three years and plans to be open there for tasting in early summer, according to the winery and the building owners. The mid-Napa Valley estate in Oakville will be closed to the public as the facility’s hospitality elements are renovated.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO