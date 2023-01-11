Read full article on original website
Sonoma County’s Gary Farrell Winery picks new general manager
Stephanie Wycoff has returned to Gary Farrell Winery in Healdsburg, this time as general manager. Wycoff now oversees operations, brand sales and marketing, and direct-to-consumer programs for the 40-year-old winery. During her previous stint in 2012–2017, Wycoff was director of consumer sales and marketing. “We’re excited for the next...
Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift tastings to Napa during Oakville renovations
Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift its visitor experience temporarily to downtown Napa this summer. The vintner has leased the historic Borreo Building at 930 Third St. at Soscol Avenue for at least the next three years and plans to be open there for tasting in early summer, according to the winery and the building owners. The mid-Napa Valley estate in Oakville will be closed to the public as the facility’s hospitality elements are renovated.
Marin County heavy marine contractor Dutra names new CEO
Harry K. Stewart has been named the new CEO of San Rafael-based heavy civil marine contractor The Dutra Group. Bill T. Dutra, who has lead the company since its founding in 1972, will move into the role of executive chairman. “I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my...
Sonoma County vintner Mac McDonald’s wines have been served at the White House
Born the son of a Texas moonshiner, Mac McDonald tasted Burgundy at age 12 and was transfixed. The depth of flavors in the wine made him realize his calling was to be a winemaker. Now 80, McDonald of Windsor’s Vision Cellars is just one of a handful of Black vintners...
Southern California’s Valley Strong Credit Union expands into Solano County
Valley Strong Credit Union has announced plans to open a $10 million regional headquarters in Fairfield by mid-2024. The Bakersfield-based credit union targeted Solano County after merging with Solano First Federal Credit Union at the end of 2021. The move included three branches in Solano County. Valley Strong plans to remodel two locations and relocate the third. That new branch is expected to be operational later this year.
SMART lands more funding for commuter line projects; Santa Rosa gets 4 electric buses
Two North Bay public transportation projects will receive $4.8 million in federal transit and infrastructure funds, including $1.8 million for design work to extend the next Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit section 5 miles from Windsor to Healdsburg, and $3 million for the purchase of four all-electric buses for Santa Rosa Transit’s CityBus program.
Feds charge Marin County luxury car dealer with bilking clients on car prices, tax evasion
SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area man who operated a Marin County luxury car dealership has been charged in federal court with two felonies for allegedly cheating consignment sellers and evading payroll taxes, court records show. Walter Dawydiak was charged in December with mail fraud, which carries a 20-year...
