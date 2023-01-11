ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Gary Farrell Winery picks new general manager

Stephanie Wycoff has returned to Gary Farrell Winery in Healdsburg, this time as general manager. Wycoff now oversees operations, brand sales and marketing, and direct-to-consumer programs for the 40-year-old winery. During her previous stint in 2012–2017, Wycoff was director of consumer sales and marketing. “We’re excited for the next...
HEALDSBURG, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift tastings to Napa during Oakville renovations

Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift its visitor experience temporarily to downtown Napa this summer. The vintner has leased the historic Borreo Building at 930 Third St. at Soscol Avenue for at least the next three years and plans to be open there for tasting in early summer, according to the winery and the building owners. The mid-Napa Valley estate in Oakville will be closed to the public as the facility’s hospitality elements are renovated.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County heavy marine contractor Dutra names new CEO

Harry K. Stewart has been named the new CEO of San Rafael-based heavy civil marine contractor The Dutra Group. Bill T. Dutra, who has lead the company since its founding in 1972, will move into the role of executive chairman. “I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Southern California’s Valley Strong Credit Union expands into Solano County

Valley Strong Credit Union has announced plans to open a $10 million regional headquarters in Fairfield by mid-2024. The Bakersfield-based credit union targeted Solano County after merging with Solano First Federal Credit Union at the end of 2021. The move included three branches in Solano County. Valley Strong plans to remodel two locations and relocate the third. That new branch is expected to be operational later this year.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

SMART lands more funding for commuter line projects; Santa Rosa gets 4 electric buses

Two North Bay public transportation projects will receive $4.8 million in federal transit and infrastructure funds, including $1.8 million for design work to extend the next Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit section 5 miles from Windsor to Healdsburg, and $3 million for the purchase of four all-electric buses for Santa Rosa Transit’s CityBus program.
SANTA ROSA, CA

