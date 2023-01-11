Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Bobe elected school board president
The Vincennes Community School Board has reorganized for the new year. At the first board meeting of 2023, the board elected Lynne Bobe as president, Aaron Bauer as vice president while Karla Smith will serve as treasurer and Pat Hutchison as secretary. In other action, the board approved Brayden Brown...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Mayor Rhoads Gives Update on Highway 50 Project
Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads gave us an update yesterday about the upcoming Highway 50 project improvements that will continue in 2023. The project is in phases, with the west end phase complete; phase two will start with the bidding process next month…. Again, the bidding will start next month, and...
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes has a new leader for their Tourism Bureau
There’s a new leader in place at the Vincennes Tourism Bureau and she says she’s ready to go full steam ahead. The Vincennes City Council held its first meeting of the month on Monday night. During it, Jana Barniak introduced herself to the council. She’s the new executive...
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, January 9, 2023
The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
Court: Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary options on driver’s licenses
MONROE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – An Indiana court has ruled that nonbinary Hoosiers are once again able to seek a gender-marker change on their driver’s license. A press release says the Monroe County Circuit Court has ruled the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) must amend IDs and its constitutional obligation to recognize people’s genders. […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Cameron Allen named 2023 Lilly Endowment Scholarship recipient
The Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Dubois County – Cameron Allen of Southridge High School. Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
wevv.com
Henderson County Farmer 'Sound Off' Returns
Henderson County farmers came together on Monday to express their concerns to local legislators. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has hosted similar events in the past, but all have been called off due Covid-19, but for the beginning of 2023, officials are starting the tradition once again. "I would...
visitduboiscounty.com
Top Spots for Sledding in Dubois County
What kid doesn’t like playing in the snow. Kids of all ages young and old love to grab a sled or a tube and go down the biggest hill they can find. Now let’s sit back and wait for that next big snowstorm. Finding that perfect hill can...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Northeast Dubois Kindergarten registration coming up
Kindergarten Registration is February 2, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 (Open House) at the NDES front office. For those who are not wanting to attend in person, forms are also available online at nedubois.k12.in.us and can be returned to school anytime from now until February 15, 2023. Brand new students...
vincennespbs.org
ISP arrest Greene County man on number of charges
A Greene County man is facing charges out of Sullivan County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police arrested 66-year-old Barry St. John of Linton. His charges stem from a traffic stop that happened just before 10 pm on Tuesday near County Road 890 South near County Road 600 East.
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
wdrb.com
Washington County man arrested for child molestation charges that spanned over 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years. Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police. Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age...
wamwamfm.com
Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington
On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
beckersasc.com
3 physician fraud cases in 2023
Here are three physician fraud cases so far this year:. 1. Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard, MD, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures that he never performed.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois Strong launches business retention/expansion program
Dubois Strong announced a unique new business retention and expansion (BR&E) program to learn more about conditions at businesses throughout the county and how the local economic development office can help support them. Dubois Strong hired a consultant specializing in BR&E to serve as an extension of its team over...
