Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Seven LSU baseball players ranked among 2023 Perfect Game
BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU baseball players are ranked among the 2023 Top 150 College Juniors by Perfect Game. LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes is No. 8; first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 16; right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 61; right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 88; right-handed pitcher Blake Money is No. 119; and shortstop Jordan Thompson is No. 128.
brproud.com
Seimone Augustus honored with first female athlete statue at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La — Seimone Augustus made history as the first female athlete to have her statue on LSU’s campus, which the university unveiled Sunday at 12:45pm. As Augustus’s alma mater in her hometown honored her, the entire city came out to support. “Thank you for everything...
brproud.com
No. 5 LSU set to host Auburn and unveil Seimone Augustus Statue
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0 SEC) is off to its best in program history and on Sunday the Tigers will honor a member from the team who held the previous best start as Seimone Augustus is set to become the first female student-athlete from LSU with her own statue before LSU’s game against Auburn (10-6, 0-4 SEC).
brproud.com
Former LSU women’s basketball star to be honored with statue Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU legend Seimone Augustus, a WNBA player and a three-time gold medalist, will be honored with a statue on her old stomping ground at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Augustus took the women’s basketball team to three straight Final Fours while also earning...
brproud.com
Tigers on the road to take on Alabama Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers hit the road for the first of four consecutive games against ranked opponents when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled for 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on...
brproud.com
Former LSU legend to be honored with statue outside P-MAC
BATON ROUGE, La — LSU legend Seimone Augustus took the Tigers to three straight Final Fours while also earning back-to-back NCAA Player of the Year award honors in the early 2000s. Then the Minnesota Lynx picked her number one overall in the WNBA Draft, and she won four championships....
brproud.com
LSU Gymnastics falls to #12 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, KY. – No. 10 LSU Gymnastics fell in its SEC opener against No. 12 Kentucky on Friday night with a score of 196.575-197.125 in Rupp Arena. “Tough night losing Kiya and Bryce, but we have to keep moving forward and keep fighting,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m proud of the leadership and fight we had to the finish, but now we have got to have some people step up.”
brproud.com
LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle with help from Kim Mulkey
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One day after LSU women’s basketball took down Missouri, LSU women’s basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey helped with the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle. The plan was for Mulkey to open the cage so the eagle could fly away. Bunnie Cannon,...
brproud.com
Southern wins 5th straight, holds off Grambling State 81-73
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball defeated Grambling State 81-73 to close out an undefeated three-game stretch at the F. G. Clark Activity Center. This victory marks their 5th straight win to open up SWAC play and the Jaguars stand alone atop the conference standings. SU Head Coach Sean Woods intends to keep the same energy moving forward.
brproud.com
Injured bald eagle receives medical attention from LSU’s Wildlife Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Bald eagles are the emblem bird of the United States, their image is a symbol of strength and independence. But sometimes they need a little help. An injured bald eagle got some medical attention from Louisiana State University’s (LSU) Wildlife Hospital. “Who wouldn’t...
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
brproud.com
Glen Oaks High Marching Band invites families to ‘Karaoke and Movie on the Lawn’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Glen Oaks High School Marching Band and Glen Oaks Alumni Band are coming together for a family-friendly event in the capital city. Karaoke & Movie on the Lawn hopes to highlight the hard work the band students put into perfecting their craft. The band is known for playing a huge part in boosting school spirit and performing at community events. School leaders believe that music provides great value to the youth.
brproud.com
Local greek organizations to mark MLK Day with acts of service
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is teaming up with other greek organizations to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin King Luther King Jr. They will host different acts of service events in Baton Rouge to mark the MLK...
brproud.com
Police say tip about shooting in local grocery store was prank call
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says that police responded to a call about a shooter in a grocery store on Government Street on Sunday, Jan. 15 but the call ended up being a prank. The entire store was evacuated, and the East Baton Rouge...
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds died from blunt force injuries, coroner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found off of Airline Highway near the fairgrounds Wednesday morning died of blunt force injuries. The coroner said injuries were to the head and neck. The body was identified as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls Thursday....
brproud.com
Baker Police ask public for assistance in identifying suspected thief
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baker, Louisiana are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes from a gas station. According to the Baker Police Department, the theft occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Velaro’s Gas Station on Main Street.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in the bed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman is booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend for urinating in the bed. On Friday, Jan. 14, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to a hospital and learned from the victim that his girlfriend, Briana Lacost, 25, became enraged at him for urinating in the bed. The victim told deputies that he and Lacost had been out drinking and she woke him up and started hitting him, according to arrest documents.
Comments / 0