LEXINGTON, KY. – No. 10 LSU Gymnastics fell in its SEC opener against No. 12 Kentucky on Friday night with a score of 196.575-197.125 in Rupp Arena. “Tough night losing Kiya and Bryce, but we have to keep moving forward and keep fighting,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m proud of the leadership and fight we had to the finish, but now we have got to have some people step up.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO