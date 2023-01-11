Read full article on original website
Related
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee's Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee cooked his old Golden State Warriors teammates
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
Before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets waived Alondes Williams.
BREAKING: Former Miami Heat Player Will Reportedly Work Out For Los Angeles Lakers
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA player ejected for smacking a massage gun onto the court after an argument with his own coach
The Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon was in an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra and then whacked a massage gun that ended up on the court during the game.
NBC Sports
Kerr hoping Dubs' loss to Suns provides much-needed 'jolt'
The Warriors began their eight-game homestand winning five in a row. However, Golden State concluded the homestand having lost three straight after their 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center. While there might be unrest within Dub Nation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sees the loss...
Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History
Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
NBC Sports
Why Belt’s dozen years with Giants should be remembered fondly
It was less than a week before the end of his 12th big league season and a few minutes after he had finished taping a wide-ranging interview with the other Brandon. The ballpark was empty and silent, and Brandon Belt took a moment to stand on the top step of the dugout and look around.
Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Exits Game vs. Kings With Left Foot Contusion
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a left foot contusion, which ended his night early against the Kings.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing recent Philadelphia 76ers player Saben Lee.
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
NBC Sports
What are the Wizards coaches saying about rookie Johnny Davis?
WASHINGTON -- The Wizards played their 41st game of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday night, which means Johnny Davis is halfway through his rookie season. He was not active for the game, as he is currently dealing with a hip injury which has more so sidelined him from playing with the Capital City Go-Go, their G-League affiliate than it has for the Wizards.
