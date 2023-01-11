Read full article on original website
Why isn’t rainwater capture more popular in Sonoma County’s wine industry?
When Steven Lee’s well nearly ran dry in 2020, the senior scientist at the Sonoma Ecology Center faced a conundrum: He could either dig a new well at his Glen Ellen home — the fourth on the property since the 1970s — or he could tap into a new resource: the rain.
Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift tastings to Napa during Oakville renovations
Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift its visitor experience temporarily to downtown Napa this summer. The vintner has leased the historic Borreo Building at 930 Third St. at Soscol Avenue for at least the next three years and plans to be open there for tasting in early summer, according to the winery and the building owners. The mid-Napa Valley estate in Oakville will be closed to the public as the facility’s hospitality elements are renovated.
Sonoma County winery Emeritus names new sales, marketing leader
Hilary Berkey has been named director of sales and marketing of Sebastopol-based Emeritus Vineyards, founded in 1999 by vintner Brice Cutrer Jones and focuses on pinot noir. “We are thrilled to have Hilary join our team,” said Emeritus President Mari Jones. “She possesses a remarkable level of knowledge and experience from her two decades in the wine industry that will help to take Emeritus Vineyards to the next level. Just as important, she shares our values, and our belief in sharing our love of Pinot Noir in a way that is personal, authentic and fun. While her official title is director of Sales and Marketing, her other title is Inspirer of Joy, which really speaks to the heart of her role here at Emeritus Vineyards.”
CEO responds to letter about Sonoma Clean Power electricity sources, delivery
On Dec. 27, 2022, the North Bay Business Journal ran a letter from Andrew Smith (“Clarifying some issues about Sonoma Clean Power electricity delivery”), asking a number of questions about how Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) operates. This letter has given me a chance to revisit a number of...
Marin County heavy marine contractor Dutra names new CEO
Harry K. Stewart has been named the new CEO of San Rafael-based heavy civil marine contractor The Dutra Group. Bill T. Dutra, who has lead the company since its founding in 1972, will move into the role of executive chairman. “I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my...
Mary’s Pizza Shack to close Dixon, Novato, Napa locations due to rising costs, declining revenue
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week it will permanently close its Dixon, Novato and Napa locations with declining revenue and rising food and labor costs driving part of the decision. The company announced the closures in a Facebook post, saying it was a “necessary action” despite hoping to keep...
Feds charge Marin County luxury car dealer with bilking clients on car prices, tax evasion
SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area man who operated a Marin County luxury car dealership has been charged in federal court with two felonies for allegedly cheating consignment sellers and evading payroll taxes, court records show. Walter Dawydiak was charged in December with mail fraud, which carries a 20-year...
