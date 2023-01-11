Hilary Berkey has been named director of sales and marketing of Sebastopol-based Emeritus Vineyards, founded in 1999 by vintner Brice Cutrer Jones and focuses on pinot noir. “We are thrilled to have Hilary join our team,” said Emeritus President Mari Jones. “She possesses a remarkable level of knowledge and experience from her two decades in the wine industry that will help to take Emeritus Vineyards to the next level. Just as important, she shares our values, and our belief in sharing our love of Pinot Noir in a way that is personal, authentic and fun. While her official title is director of Sales and Marketing, her other title is Inspirer of Joy, which really speaks to the heart of her role here at Emeritus Vineyards.”

