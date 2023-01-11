Read full article on original website
Suspected overdose evolves into major drug bust in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — Officers responding to a report of two people sleeping inside a vehicle ended up seizing hundreds of bags of illegal drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. Two individuals from North Cape May have been arrested and charged with drug offenses. Before 11 p.m. on Jan. 3,...
Two arrested with loaded guns in Atlantic City
Two men were arrested with loaded handguns Tuesday after they were stopped by police during a drug investigation. Detectives Chris Dodson, Alberto Valles and Eric Evans were conducting surveillance in the 1400 to 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue in response to complaints from business owners about drug activity and quality of life issues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ
Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
fox29.com
67-year-old woman attacked with brick on NJ boardwalk
NEW JERSEY - A senior citizen from Philadelphia who was visiting the resort city of Atlantic City was rushed to the hospital after a stranger attacked her with a brick on the boardwalk. The Atlantic City Police Department says the attack occurred last Friday afternoon on the 2700 block of...
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
Upper Township man ordered held in fatal hit-and-run
An Upper Township man accused in a fatal hit-and-run will remain in jail, a judge ordered Thursday. Hugo Maucher, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after fatally striking 80-year-old Marjorie Straubmuller on Stagecoach Road around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29. It was his decision to leave the scene after seeing...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Woodcrest Apartments Robbery Incident
Dover Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit arrested a Dover teen for his involvement in a robbery that occurred Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. Police took the 17-year-old into custody without incident and transported him to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned. The 17-year-old was released to his...
Atlantic City car stop leads to gun, drugs and two arrests
Two people were arrested Friday, after a loaded gun and drugs were found during a car stop related to a shots fired incident. Officer John Bell stopped the vehicle at 9:46 p.m., after he saw it matched the description of one involved in a potential road rage incident last Tuesday, according to the report.
southjerseyobserver.com
52-Year Old Egg Harbor Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilograms of Cocaine
On January 12, 2023, an Egg Harbor Township man admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Lester Santana, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Brick Brandishing Philly Man Beats 67-Year-Old Victim On AC Boardwalk: Police
A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was still holding the t-shirt he used to wrap around a brick and beat a 67-year-old woman with when Atlantic City police arrived at the scene, they said. A passerby intervened as Samuel Cooper struck the victim on the 2700 block of the boardwalk around 4:10...
Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say
Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Absecon Boulevard
Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in Absecon on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard and Delilah Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said. The found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. It was...
EHT woman hosed neighbor while making threats and racial slurs, charges claim
An Egg Harbor Township woman is accused of threatening to kill her neighbor while squirting the victim with a garden hose and making racial slurs. Christine Merlino sprayed the woman while saying she was going to “wash some of that (n-word) off of you, you sh—y (n-word),” according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.
Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case
An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
Cape Gazette
Lincoln man sentenced to eight years for selling meth
A Lincoln man was sentenced Jan. 10 to eight years of prison for selling methamphetamine. David Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, said Porfirio Jimenez-Arizmendi, 31, sold about nine ounces of crystal meth in 2021 that was 97% pure. He got $9,000 for the sale, officials said. When he was arrested, police found a pistol with ammunition in the car Jimenez-Arizmendi was driving.
WGMD Radio
Overnight Shooting in Milford
Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Indicted in Fatal Hit-and-run Crash
An Atlantic City man has been indicted in connection to a hit-and-run crash this past September that left a 76-year-old man dead. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 26-year-old Harris L. Jacobs of Atlantic City is facing one count of second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.
