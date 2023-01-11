Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
From public lands to Montana classrooms
MISSOULA, Mont. — Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a celebratory announcement that she’d accepted $46.3 million from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her message came complete with a photo of a large novelty check made out to “Montana’s K-12 Schools” and emblazoned with the image of a remote state-owned cabin site in Sanders County.
Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers
The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?
I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Governor Talks Tax Relief…and Some Great Duck Recipes
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) dropped by our radio studios this morning. I was able to catch up with the governor about his proposed budget, get the details of his tax relief plan, and get his take on the GOP controlled legislature now in session. But you probably already heard...
ypradio.org
Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature
A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
Sober Friend: Can You Get a DUI Riding a Horse Drunk in Montana?
Montana continues to be one of the top states for DUI-related accidents in the country. Why? Well, a lot of it boils down to the drinking culture in Montana. We sure do like our beer and the occasional nip off of Grandpa's old "cough medicine." But that is not any excuse to drive impaired.
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
Ice Jam Season Could Come Early to Montana. Like, Now.
I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
msuexponent.com
Montana House District 29 vacant after Rep. Doug Flament resigns
HELENA, Mont. - Just days into the legislative session, a shakeup on the house floor in Helena. Representative Doug Flament who represents District 29 in central Montana resigned from his position. Representative Flament had not been at the state capitol since the legislative session started on Jan. 2.
Multi-Generational Montanans. What Makes Them Superior? Answered
Perusing Reddit today, I ran across this gem below and I thought I'd answer here, and let you all answer too. I can answer that question by getting off of my high horse, and talking to you directly, like you are from here. I'm not sure you'll like it, but dude, you SO asked for it.
Call for U.S. to Fund Law Enforcement Needs on State Reservations
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senate Joint Resolution Five in the Montana State Legislature calls for the U.S. Congress to fully fund the public safety and law enforcement needs of Montana’s tribal nations and reservations. KGVO News spoke to Montana State Senator Bob Brown, a Republican from Trout Creek,...
mtpr.org
Citing growing grizzly numbers, Livestock Loss Board requests more funding
As grizzly bear populations grow in Montana there are increasing conflicts with livestock and the state needs more money to pay ranchers for the losses. To accommodate higher rates of predation, the Montana Livestock Loss Board has requested an additional nearly $150,000 to reimburse ranchers for the loss of their animals, a nearly 50 percent increase from two years ago.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 1.12.23
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Please check the fishing regulations...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0