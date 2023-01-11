MILLVILLE, PA- Basketball is a game of runs. Some can be big, some can be small and some can be game altering. That was the case Wednesday night in Millville. The Bucks and the Quakers hooked up in a Mid Penn Conference cross divisional battle that saw the home team use one of those game altering runs to start the game. Millville used a 14-0 first quarter run that expanded into the second quarter and ended at 17-0.

