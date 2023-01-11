Read full article on original website
Janet S. Bannon
Janet S. Bannon, 69, of Ransdorf Manor, Renovo died Thurs., January 5, 2023 at her residence. Born January 7, 1953 in West Chester, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Isabelle (Andress) Bannon. Janet worked as a waitress for several local restaurants and also was a private duty...
Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
Gates seeks Porter Township Supervisor seat in upcoming election
PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – Ryan Gates announced Thursday he will be running for Porter Township Supervisor in the May primary His candidacy announcement:. “My name is Ryan Gates, and I am announcing my candidacy for Township Supervisor in Porter Township, Clinton County Pennsylvania. This will be my first time running for a public office. I am the son of Gary and Cathy Gates and a 33-year-old Republican resident of Porter Township. My wife Allyson and I have been married since 2017 and have a son Rhett, who is 18 months old.
LH women’s basketball extends win streak with PSAC East road win
MANSFIELD, PA – Behind a balanced scoring night that saw four Bald Eagles net double figures and an all-around strong defensive effort, the Lock Haven University women’s basketball team (7-6, 5-3 PSAC) soared to a big, 73-57, road-win Wednesday evening at Mansfield University (1-11, 0-8 PSAC). With the...
LH men’s basketball falls in road conference clash with Mansfield
MANSFIELD, PA – The Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (10-3, 6-2 PSAC) fell to Mansfield University (3-9, 2-6 PSAC), 76-64, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action on Wednesday night. As is almost always the case between the two local rivals, the sides were quickly...
County considers mental health grant for Commonwealth University-Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners are in the process of how to make use of a $100,000 PA Rural Health grant and indications are that a portion of that money will go for a mental health training program for faculty, staff and students at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven.
Expanded Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program begins accepting applications
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Tourist Promotion Agency, in collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and County Planning Department, Thursday announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program. This year’s program sees a number of enhancements, including expanding those eligible...
County hires new Human Resources Administrator
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday hired a new Human Resources Administrator. She is Desiree Myers, a Clinton County resident most recently working in human relations with the Williamsport Area School District. Myers will replace Cathy Dremel, the county’s first-ever human resources director, who retired in October after five years in the position. The Myers hire is to become effective Jan. 16, the salary at $47,631.
Bucktail comeback bid falls short at Millville
MILLVILLE, PA- Basketball is a game of runs. Some can be big, some can be small and some can be game altering. That was the case Wednesday night in Millville. The Bucks and the Quakers hooked up in a Mid Penn Conference cross divisional battle that saw the home team use one of those game altering runs to start the game. Millville used a 14-0 first quarter run that expanded into the second quarter and ended at 17-0.
Wildcat wrestlers pull away from Milton on Senior Night, 41-21
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – It was Senior Night for the Central Mountain wrestling team Thursday, but it also turned out to be “unsung heroes night” as multiple non-headline-maker Wildcat grapplers stepped up, part of a 41-21 win for the home team over visiting Milton (8-7). It was an illness-depleted Central Mountain, starters junior Luke Simcox, senior Gino Serafini and junior Rocco Serafini all missing from the lineup. And while usual stoppers Dalton Perry (17-2) and Griffin Walizer (16-2) picked up wins, there was help up and down the lineup to secure the undefeated Wildcats’ sixth straight dual meet win.
Police post identity of Blanchard man the victim in fatal pre-dawn Sunday crash in Beech Creek Township.
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIIP, PA – State police on Tuesday released the identity of a 28-year-old Blanchard male who lost his life in a one-car crash at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in Beech Creek Township. They identified the victim as Levi L. Confer. They said the driver was traveling at a...
Shamokin ends Wildcat undefeated streak with 69-51 win
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – Basketball junkies pegged Central Mountain and Shamokin as the teams to beat this season in Division One of the Heartland Athletic Conference. Both teams lived up to their billing heading into their first cycle showdown at Shamokin Wednesday night; the Wildcats coming in at 10-0, the Indians 10-1. Shamokin left no doubt as to the better team on this night, round one on their home floor, breaking open a close game in period three and finishing with a 69-51 win.
Clinton County jury finds Lock Haven man guilty of escape
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Matthew Joseph Cole, 36, formerly of Renovo, most recently of Arch Street, Lock Haven, was convicted of escape, a felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and attempted escape, a felony of the third degree, following a one-day jury trial in Clinton County Court on Friday of last week.
County sets election information session for candidates
LOCK HAVEN, PA – 2023 in Pennsylvania will be what is known as a “local election year” with multiple races for Clinton County and its municipalities on the ballot. As a result, the county voter registration department has posted word on an informational meeting for prospective candidates.
