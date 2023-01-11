Read full article on original website
Related
The Mendocino Voice
Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
kymkemp.com
Two Die in Storm Related Deaths Since the 7th in Mendocino County
During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. 1. Edgar Castillo (37-year-old male from...
ksro.com
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
ksro.com
Woman Dies in Mendocino County from Falling Tree Related to Storms
A 68-year-old woman is dead after a tree fell on her home in Mendocino County. The woman was hit by the tree while asleep inside her home in Fort Bragg early Monday morning. Authorities say the home is in a forested area just east of the Mendocino Coast. No one else was injured.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah
An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
kymkemp.com
Nearly Two Weeks After Sinkhole Cuts Off Access to Willits RV Park, Landlord Refuses to Pay for Repairs, Says County of Mendocino
On December 30, 2022, a sinkhole grew into a full-blown washout of the road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Park, a small community north of Willits with upwards of fifty residents. Since then, food, water, and sundries have been supplied via a footpath for tenants that call the property...
mendofever.com
The Standoff Between Activists and PG&E Over the Potter Valley Eagle Tree Continues
A small group of activists from across California sent sheriff’s deputies and a PG&E tree-cutting crew into retreat Wednesday morning — though it’s unclear how long the now-famous “eagle tree” in Potter Valley they are protecting will remain standing. The group includes young people seasoned in direct action from the Mattole in Humboldt and Native American elders who have been praying and singing for a pair of bald eagles in a decades-old nest high in the branches of a dying Ponderosa pine.
The Mendocino Voice
Sinkhole cuts off vehicle access for dozens in Willits, 12 days and counting: “We feel like we’ve been forgotten”
WILLITS, CA, 1/12/23 — At Creekside Cabins & RV Resort, a mobile home park in Willits, it’s been 12 days since a sinkhole opened at a culvert entering the park and swallowed the roadway, rendering it impossible to drive onto the property. With 50 spaces in the park, dozens of residents of all ages — from older adults to a newborn baby — have been left unable to reach jobs, pick up supplies, or promptly access emergency and medical services. Without trash pickup, garbage is accumulating. Septic tanks flooded by rain can’t be pumped. A few cones separate the gaping hole full of water from the busy thoroughfare of Highway 101.
mendofever.com
Aircraft Making Emergency Landing, Clients Are Fighting With Each Other – Ukiah Police Logs 01.11.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
California utility worker dies in crash while working to clear storm debris
MANCHESTER, Calif. - A utility worker died, and a second worker was critically injured, when they crashed on their way to clean storm debris and restore power in Northern California. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fatal rollover crash about 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the...
ksro.com
PG&E Worker Dies in Crash in Mendocino County; Another in the Hospital
A PG&E contract worker is dead after a rollover crash in Mendocino County. Edgar Castillo was driving a utility service truck that went off a roadway in Manchester on Saturday. His passenger, another PG&E contract worker, is hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say they were headed to help the utility restore power in Mendocino County following recent storms. Investigators are working to determine if weather played a role in the crash.
mendofever.com
Road Closures Remain as Flooding and Storm Damage Wallop Mendocino County
Recent storms continue to complicate life in Mendocino County this Monday morning. Flooding and storm damage has prompted closures of local thoroughfares and warnings from one local fire agency to “stay off of the roads today.”. Here are the major closures residents should be aware of them before hitting...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Man Arrested in Connection With Yolo County Shooting
On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications Center advising Northern California agencies to be on the lookout (BOLO) for subjects and a vehicle involved in a reported shooting that occurred in Woodland Ca. The bulletin included the vehicle description and three suspect names who were believed to be involved in the incident. One of the suspects was the registered owner of an involved vehicle, Quade Smith, a 20-year-old male who resided in Covelo. Quade Smith also had a local warrant involving violent charges that was issued on 12/29/2022.
kymkemp.com
Kerplunk! Truck Takes a Swim Near Blue Lakes Off Hwy 20
Around 4:20 this afternoon a Toyota truck dared to go where no other has gone before: for a swim in the flood waters of Blue Lakes in Lake County. Initial reports described a truck with water up to the doors near the intersection of State Route 20 and Scotts Valley Road. The vehicle’s occupants were reportedly on the roof necessitating a water rescue. When rescue personnel arrived, they found all occupants were uninjured and once again on dry land.
mendofever.com
Oregon Man Arrested in Ukiah for Suspected Theft of a Motorcycle
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 2028 hours, UPD Officers received multiple alerts from the Flock camera system...
The Mendocino Voice
Monday storm updates: 1, 128 and 175 closed due to flooding, thousands without power, Tuesday’s forecast and more (UPDATED 7:24 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/9/23 7:24 p.m. — Bud Snider Park (also called Willits City Park) is...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Found Guilty of Criminal Threats, Brandishing Replica Weapon, Resisting Police, and Other Charges
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations late on Wednesday afternoon to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged … plus some. Defendant Stacey Eugene Rose, age 52,...
mendofever.com
Missing Man Found Deceased at the Base of a Remote Mendocino County Cliff
Yesterday afternoon, January 7, 2023, a man was reported missing in the remote northwest corner of Mendocino County. Tragically today, a searcher located him deceased at the base of a cliff in that area. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us his agency was informed on Saturday...
The Mendocino Voice
Flood control release at Lake Mendocino possible from Thursday onward
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/9/23 — Lake Mendocino is experiencing substantially increased water levels at the beginning of 2023 thanks to a series of atmospheric rivers hitting the region. According to data published by Sonoma Water, on Monday the lake had reached 112% of its target water supply curve. To prevent flooding, water may be released from Lake Mendocino no earlier than Thursday.
The Mendocino Voice
Just how do the unhoused in Mendocino County stay dry?
MENDOCINO Co., 1/10/23 — While many of us are snuggled up at home, a dozen or more unhoused people were being turned back out into “atmospheric river” nights, said Ukiah’s Building Bridges Shelter Supervisor Sam Netto. “And that’s just the ones looking for a bed. There...
Comments / 1