"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Magic Johnson wants to do everything in his power to end Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' beef and bring them together.
Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee
One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
"Do I regret not playing anymore? Hell no, I don’t wanna play! - Allen Iverson on why he was perfectly content when he retired from the NBA
Off the court, what Iverson also considered a challenge was balancing his financial assets, which he admitted impacted his livelihood.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
Matt Barnes Explains Why He Risked His Job With ESPN And Invited Rachel Nichols To Speak Her Truth On His Podcast
Matt Barnes reveals how he risked his job with ESPN to allow Rachel Nichols speak her truth on his podcast.
Thomas J. Henry's $7.5M mansion sold to NBA star Jordan Clarkson
The Dominion home has an infinity edge pool.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zion Williamson Shows Off Style With Courtside Outfit
Zion Williamson impressed fans with his fashion choices during a New Orleans Pelicans game.
Lakers News: Three-Time Los Angeles Champ Wishing For Long-Rumored Trade
Will LA front office listen?
Rumor: The Pacers center most likely to be traded, and it’s not Myles Turner
Led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers have surprised a lot of folks this season. A team that many once saw as a rebuilding squad currently owns a 23-19 record, good enough for the seventh-best in the loaded Eastern Conference. With the halfway point of the season here,...
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce lived a really sad moment in 2000 when he was stabbed 11 times. Fortunately, he recovered from that and went on to become a Boston Celtics legend.
NBA player ejected for smacking a massage gun onto the court after an argument with his own coach
The Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon was in an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra and then whacked a massage gun that ended up on the court during the game.
