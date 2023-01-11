ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights, the Beavers’ most experienced defender, opts for transfer portal

Oregon State suffered its biggest loss via transfer this offseason when inside linebacker Omar Speights put his name in the transfer portal Thursday. Speights earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors in 2022 after leading Oregon State with 83 tackles. The Crescent Valley High grad, thought to be deciding between entering the 2023 NFL draft pool or returning next season, opted instead for the transfer portal.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers have a freshman class and 2nd half to build on after 86-74 loss to No. 9 Arizona Wildcats

If we’re to accept this is a rebuilding season for the Oregon State men’s basketball team, then Thursday’s 86-74 loss to No. 9 Arizona was a step forward. Coach Wayne Tinkle has made it clear he’s not into moral victories, and this wasn’t that. The Wildcats took the lead 19 seconds into the game and never trailed again. They established a dominant first-half tone.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day

It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

No. 9 Arizona hits 11 3-pointers, never trails in beating spirited Oregon State Beavers 86-74

The short-handed Oregon State Beavers needed nearly everything to go right to have a chance Thursday night against the ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats. It wasn’t that close, despite a spirited performance by the Beavers. From poor shooting, to key foul trouble, to a defense that allowed 11 three-pointers, OSU couldn’t keep pace. The Wildcats never trailed and cruised to a 86-74 win at Gill Coliseum.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks improved dramatically on offense, regressed on defense, special teams in 2022

Oregon had its best offense since 2015, its poorest defense since 2016 and its worst all-around special teams in at least the last 15 years. The Ducks (10-3) ended the first season of the Dan Lanning era with improvements nearly across the board on offense, none more dramatic than in passing yards (284.8) and scoring (38.8 points). UO had its most passing yards and total offense since 2015 and its most points since 2014 thanks to quarterback Bo Nix, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, now the head coach at Arizona State, and an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the FBS.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal. McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks. McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
