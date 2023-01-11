Oregon had its best offense since 2015, its poorest defense since 2016 and its worst all-around special teams in at least the last 15 years. The Ducks (10-3) ended the first season of the Dan Lanning era with improvements nearly across the board on offense, none more dramatic than in passing yards (284.8) and scoring (38.8 points). UO had its most passing yards and total offense since 2015 and its most points since 2014 thanks to quarterback Bo Nix, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, now the head coach at Arizona State, and an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the FBS.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO