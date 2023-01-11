Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
College Football Player Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal For 8th Year
Oregon tight end Cam McCormick's college career has not gone as planned, but that doesn't mean he's ready to give it up yet. McCormick has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer after announcing his intentions to do so last night. The Bend, Ore. native will be an eighth-year senior in ...
Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights, the Beavers’ most experienced defender, opts for transfer portal
Oregon State suffered its biggest loss via transfer this offseason when inside linebacker Omar Speights put his name in the transfer portal Thursday. Speights earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors in 2022 after leading Oregon State with 83 tackles. The Crescent Valley High grad, thought to be deciding between entering the 2023 NFL draft pool or returning next season, opted instead for the transfer portal.
Oregon State Beavers have a freshman class and 2nd half to build on after 86-74 loss to No. 9 Arizona Wildcats
If we’re to accept this is a rebuilding season for the Oregon State men’s basketball team, then Thursday’s 86-74 loss to No. 9 Arizona was a step forward. Coach Wayne Tinkle has made it clear he’s not into moral victories, and this wasn’t that. The Wildcats took the lead 19 seconds into the game and never trailed again. They established a dominant first-half tone.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 90-73 loss to Arizona State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Arizona State. The Ducks lost 90-73 The Ducks (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12) trailed by as much as 29. The Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1) improved to 3-1 in Quadrant 1 games. Oregon was favored by 5.5 points, according...
Oregon men’s basketball embarrassed by Arizona State, suffering most lopsided home defeat in 8 years
Dana Altman recognized the Oregon Ducks’ reality before it hosted Arizona State Thursday night in a pivotal game both teams needed to move back into the bubble conversation for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. “Now we’ve got no excuses,” Altman said in a pregame radio interview, during which he...
Oregon men’s basketball hosts Arizona State as both look to get back into NCAA Tournament bubble conversation
The Oregon Ducks are finally getting healthy and if they hope to move back into the mix for postseason consideration, they will need to capitalize on opportunities like what’s in front of them this weekend against the Arizona schools. The Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils Thursday night...
Emerald Media
Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day
It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
Oregon State Beavers land Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga through transfer portal
Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga, a name with some familiarity to Oregon State, announced Thursday that he’s transferring into the Beavers’ program. Tufaga completed his redshirt freshman season with the Utes in 2022. The brother of former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Tufaga has three years of eligibility remaining. Isaiah transferred to Hawaii in 2019.
No. 9 Arizona hits 11 3-pointers, never trails in beating spirited Oregon State Beavers 86-74
The short-handed Oregon State Beavers needed nearly everything to go right to have a chance Thursday night against the ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats. It wasn’t that close, despite a spirited performance by the Beavers. From poor shooting, to key foul trouble, to a defense that allowed 11 three-pointers, OSU couldn’t keep pace. The Wildcats never trailed and cruised to a 86-74 win at Gill Coliseum.
Oregon State Beavers receiver Trevor Pope enters transfer portal, quickly withdraws
Oregon State Beavers receiver Trevor Pope, who played three games in three seasons, pulled his name from the transfer portal after a brief stay. Pope, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, was part of Oregon State’s 2019 early signing class. He made his Oregon State debut in 2021...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks improved dramatically on offense, regressed on defense, special teams in 2022
Oregon had its best offense since 2015, its poorest defense since 2016 and its worst all-around special teams in at least the last 15 years. The Ducks (10-3) ended the first season of the Dan Lanning era with improvements nearly across the board on offense, none more dramatic than in passing yards (284.8) and scoring (38.8 points). UO had its most passing yards and total offense since 2015 and its most points since 2014 thanks to quarterback Bo Nix, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, now the head coach at Arizona State, and an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the FBS.
Oregon State Beavers land California tight end Jermaine Terry II through transfer portal
California tight end Jermaine Terry II announced Thursday night that he will be transferring to Oregon State. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining, with three years to play it.
kezi.com
Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal. McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks. McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a...
Former South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch, 5-star recruit in 2020, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have a new primary pass rusher. Former South Carolina edge defender Jordan Burch, a five-star recruit in the class of 2020, committed to transfer to Oregon on Wednesday.
Oregon men’s basketball guard Keeshawn Barthelemy practices, could return from left foot injury against Arizona State
The Oregon Ducks are almost fully healthy. Finally. Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, who has been out since Nov. 20 with a left foot injury, returned to practice this week and could play Thursday (6 p.m., FS1) when they Ducks host the Arizona State Wildcats. “He practiced (Tuesday and) today,” Oregon coach...
Sports by Northwest podcast: Can Oregon recruit the big boys to compete at the highest level?
Georgia pummeled TCU on Monday night, and the dominant performance begged the question: Can Oregon or any Pac-12 team ever recruit enough talent to compete on that level?. On the latest episode of Sports by Northwest, Aaron Fentress and KOIN-TV sports anchor/reporter Brenna Greene discussed that topic and a whole lot more.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
Mega Millions winner in Oregon takes $1 million prize; where million-dollar ticket was sold
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion. No ticket matched all...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
