ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Air Force OL dies after medical emergency on way to class

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force Academy said offensive lineman Hunter Brown died after experiencing a medical emergency as he left his dormitory for class Monday. He was 21.

Brown was from Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Cadet 3rd Class played in games against Northern Iowa and Nevada during the 2022 season.

“He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” football coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement released Tuesday. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. ... We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, according to the school. Officials with the Air Force office of special investigations along with the El Paso County sheriff’s office secured the area and are conducting an investigation. The school said it’s standard procedure for an on-base death involving a military member.

Brown was working on a major in management and a minor in French.

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commandant of cadets, addressed the cadet wing before classes Tuesday to relay the news.

“He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family,” Moga told the cadets.

Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the Air Force Academy superintendent, said the school “mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Worker dies after partial collapse of Chicago building

CHICAGO (AP) — A construction worker trapped under debris when a Chicago residential building partially collapsed has died, authorities said Thursday. It took nearly an hour for rescuers to pull the worker from several feet (meters) of debris after the Thursday morning collapse at a vacant, three-story building in the Bronzeville residential district south of downtown, the Chicago Fire Department said. The worker was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the worker was pronounced dead. The worker’s identity wasn’t immediately released. Officials were investigating the cause of the collapse.
CHICAGO, IL
KTBS

Hunter Lundy announces campaign for governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
DERIDDER, LA
The Associated Press

Kraken bring win streak into game against the Blackhawks

Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is 10-25-4 overall and 8-14-2 at home. The Blackhawks have allowed...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy