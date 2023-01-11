Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
From public lands to Montana classrooms
MISSOULA, Mont. — Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a celebratory announcement that she’d accepted $46.3 million from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her message came complete with a photo of a large novelty check made out to “Montana’s K-12 Schools” and emblazoned with the image of a remote state-owned cabin site in Sanders County.
Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers
The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Outlawing Gas Stoves in Montana? Ha. Good Luck with That.
Maybe you haven't noticed the uproar flying around the internet in the past week or so about stoves. Perhaps you've seen some of the memes and are wondering what the big stink is all about. Well... hold onto your shorts, because this is a real doozy. There is talk of...
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Helena - Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more...
Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?
I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Montana Governor Talks Tax Relief…and Some Great Duck Recipes
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) dropped by our radio studios this morning. I was able to catch up with the governor about his proposed budget, get the details of his tax relief plan, and get his take on the GOP controlled legislature now in session. But you probably already heard...
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
ypradio.org
Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature
A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana House District 29 vacant after Rep. Doug Flament resigns
HELENA, Mont. - Just days into the legislative session, a shakeup on the house floor in Helena. Representative Doug Flament who represents District 29 in central Montana resigned from his position. Representative Flament had not been at the state capitol since the legislative session started on Jan. 2.
The Future of Elk Management in Montana Is In Your Hands!
In a first-of-its-kind gathering, The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association along with 8 other organizations welcomes you to discuss the complex issue of Elk Management in Montana. What is trying to be accomplished?. This meeting is open to all, and aims to:. Hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and...
Multi-Generational Montanans. What Makes Them Superior? Answered
Perusing Reddit today, I ran across this gem below and I thought I'd answer here, and let you all answer too. I can answer that question by getting off of my high horse, and talking to you directly, like you are from here. I'm not sure you'll like it, but dude, you SO asked for it.
Ice Jam Season Could Come Early to Montana. Like, Now.
I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
keyzradio.com
For anyone who says Eastern Montana is ugly, what do you say now?
One thing you learn quickly when you move to the Treasure State, is people have strong opinions about Eastern Montana. The prevailing sentiment is that it is flat, boring, and just plain ugly. I am not going to say that Eastern Montana is better than Western Montana because I do...
Airline flight delays continue in Montana after FAA grounds US flights
People looking to take to the air across the country – including in Missoula and Montana – are facing flight delays on Wednesday.
