CountryMountainMama
2d ago
criminals don't care about laws...beef up our security instead
8
NBCMontana
From public lands to Montana classrooms
MISSOULA, Mont. — Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a celebratory announcement that she’d accepted $46.3 million from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her message came complete with a photo of a large novelty check made out to “Montana’s K-12 Schools” and emblazoned with the image of a remote state-owned cabin site in Sanders County.
Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers
The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Helena - Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more...
No Good! Driver Gets Rare Corvette Stuck in Montana Snow
A picture of a rare high-end corvette stuck in the snow in Montana has been making the rounds online. Here's what you need to know about it. Sometimes you witness something that makes you think "What the heck is going on?" That was the case when I stumbled upon a picture of a new C8 Corvette stranded along a roadway somewhere in Montana.
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
Montana Governor Talks Tax Relief…and Some Great Duck Recipes
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) dropped by our radio studios this morning. I was able to catch up with the governor about his proposed budget, get the details of his tax relief plan, and get his take on the GOP controlled legislature now in session. But you probably already heard...
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?
Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
ypradio.org
Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature
A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana House District 29 vacant after Rep. Doug Flament resigns
HELENA, Mont. - Just days into the legislative session, a shakeup on the house floor in Helena. Representative Doug Flament who represents District 29 in central Montana resigned from his position. Representative Flament had not been at the state capitol since the legislative session started on Jan. 2.
Call for U.S. to Fund Law Enforcement Needs on State Reservations
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senate Joint Resolution Five in the Montana State Legislature calls for the U.S. Congress to fully fund the public safety and law enforcement needs of Montana’s tribal nations and reservations. KGVO News spoke to Montana State Senator Bob Brown, a Republican from Trout Creek,...
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
