Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO