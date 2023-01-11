Read full article on original website
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute coming to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Broadway is coming to Green Bay with a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute. Oh What A Night! will be at the Meyer Theatre on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The musical is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer...
Fox11online.com
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay reaches 86% of Christmas Campaign goal
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says its services will be affected this year after not meeting its Christmas Campaign goal for the second year in a row. The organization reported Thursday it fell short of its $1.335 million goal. On the last collection day,...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX explores Lake Michigan shore, historic Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- While Manitowoc's harbor might be a bit more popular in the summertime, SKYFOX took an adventure to scope out Lake Michigan and the historic city earlier this week. When our little drone flew over the waters, the lake was a stunning blue. But when it got closer...
Fox11online.com
Titletown announces free tubing day
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A favorite winter special is returning to Titletown this year. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the public can enjoy free tube rides down Ariens Hill from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m. “Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill....
Fox11online.com
Paper Transport adding offices on Broadway in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A De Pere-area company is opening offices in Green Bay's Broadway District. Trucking company Paper Transport says it has obtained two new locations. The first is within Base Companies, 340 N. Broadway. Part of the Rail Yard Innovation District, they will house more than 50 employees.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay looks to 'give bigger' this year with annual giving day
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is looking to give even bigger this year. For Give BIG Green Bay's sixth year, the Green Bay Packers will providing its usual $250,000 in match donations to support the participating Brown County nonprofits. Community donors will be supporting the organizations with $250,000 as well.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin's mild weather throwing a wrench in winter recreation
(WLUK) -- A skier here, a trail groomer there -- it was a quiet Wednesday morning at the new Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. But given the mild, wet weather the last couple weeks, even having this amount of snow is a feat. "Well, we've doubled our hours of snowmaking...
Fox11online.com
Rain forces Titletown to shut down Ariens Hill Wednesday
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's winter weather is normally perfect for outdoor fun, but not Wednesday -- rain is forcing Titletown's Ariens Hill to close Wednesday. While you won't be able to tube, you can still enjoy the ice rink. Ice skating as well as ice skating lessons will continue as normal.
Fox11online.com
Deadline approaches to file response in 'Making a Murderer' Steven Avery's latest motion
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Steven Avery’s attorney has two weeks to file response in the latest round of motions regarding his conviction for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Avery is serving a life sentence for the freelance photographer's murder. Avery's nephew Brendan Dassey was also convicted. Their cases received worldwide attention with the 2015 release of the Netflix series "Making A Murderer."
Fox11online.com
Phoenix women win 10th straight, men lose at home
FORT WAYNE, IND - The Green Bay Phoenix held the Fort Wayne Mastodons to 19.4 perecent shooting in a 60-32 win on the road. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season. Three players scored in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had...
Fox11online.com
SNC women & Oshkosh men get key conference wins
Green Bay, WI--The St. Norbert women's basketball team remained perfect in NACC play, as they defeated defending conference champion Wisconsin Lutheran 61-58. Kaycee Gierczak, who had 14 points for the Green Knights, scored the game-winning basket with 1:28 remaining. Chloe Gruszynski led the way for SNC with 16 points, while...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc providing 'salt cups' to prevent over-salting in wintry weather
(WLUK) -- It's winter time. The snow has fallen, the ice has formed up. It's time to get that salt out to try to clear your sidewalk or your driveway, but you need a lot less salt to cover a lot more area than you might think. Just one coffee...
Fox11online.com
Warming weather conditions impact safety on some Northwoods snowmobile trails
MOUNTAIN (WLUK) -- Even with temperatures on the rise across most of the area, some snowmobile trails in the Northwoods are still open. At the Nicolet State Trail Parking lot in Mountain, two snowmobilers head north along the snow-covered route. "Half of our trail system is looking not too bad....
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Reedsville and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Reedsville handed St. Mary Catholic its first Big East North loss in boys basketball, while West De Pere edged New London in a battle of girls basketball teams perfect in the Bay Conference. Click the vide for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac launches 'Narcan Leave-Behind Program' in effort to combat opioid crisis
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County health officials are launching a new effort to combat the opioid crisis. The county health department and Fond du Lac Fire Rescue announced the start of its "Narcan Leave-Behind Program" Tuesday. Through the program, Fond du Lac paramedics will distribute Narcan,...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin travelers 'up in the air' during FAA computer outage
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Travelers across the country became stranded at airports Wednesday morning due to a FAA computer outage. That also included Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport. More than 3,700 flights were delayed by 7:30 a.m. CST and more than 640 were canceled. Before 9...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close temporarily Friday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed temporarily beginning this Friday. The Green Bay Public Works Department announced Wednesday that the bridge would be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday for "preventative maintenance activities." The closure means Dousman Street will be...
Fox11online.com
Housing shortage in Wisconsin expected to get worse over the next decade
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city of Appleton...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay teen charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain homicide counts are prosecuted in adult court. At a later stage of the case, the defense can ask for the case to be moved to juvenile court, but such requests are not automatically granted.
