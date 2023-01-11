ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Broadway is coming to Green Bay with a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute. Oh What A Night! will be at the Meyer Theatre on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The musical is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer...
GREEN BAY, WI
SKYFOX explores Lake Michigan shore, historic Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- While Manitowoc's harbor might be a bit more popular in the summertime, SKYFOX took an adventure to scope out Lake Michigan and the historic city earlier this week. When our little drone flew over the waters, the lake was a stunning blue. But when it got closer...
MANITOWOC, WI
Titletown announces free tubing day

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A favorite winter special is returning to Titletown this year. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the public can enjoy free tube rides down Ariens Hill from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m. “Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill....
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Paper Transport adding offices on Broadway in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A De Pere-area company is opening offices in Green Bay's Broadway District. Trucking company Paper Transport says it has obtained two new locations. The first is within Base Companies, 340 N. Broadway. Part of the Rail Yard Innovation District, they will house more than 50 employees.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay looks to 'give bigger' this year with annual giving day

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is looking to give even bigger this year. For Give BIG Green Bay's sixth year, the Green Bay Packers will providing its usual $250,000 in match donations to support the participating Brown County nonprofits. Community donors will be supporting the organizations with $250,000 as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
Rain forces Titletown to shut down Ariens Hill Wednesday

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's winter weather is normally perfect for outdoor fun, but not Wednesday -- rain is forcing Titletown's Ariens Hill to close Wednesday. While you won't be able to tube, you can still enjoy the ice rink. Ice skating as well as ice skating lessons will continue as normal.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Deadline approaches to file response in 'Making a Murderer' Steven Avery's latest motion

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Steven Avery’s attorney has two weeks to file response in the latest round of motions regarding his conviction for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Avery is serving a life sentence for the freelance photographer's murder. Avery's nephew Brendan Dassey was also convicted. Their cases received worldwide attention with the 2015 release of the Netflix series "Making A Murderer."
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Phoenix women win 10th straight, men lose at home

FORT WAYNE, IND - The Green Bay Phoenix held the Fort Wayne Mastodons to 19.4 perecent shooting in a 60-32 win on the road. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season. Three players scored in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had...
GREEN BAY, WI
SNC women & Oshkosh men get key conference wins

Green Bay, WI--The St. Norbert women's basketball team remained perfect in NACC play, as they defeated defending conference champion Wisconsin Lutheran 61-58. Kaycee Gierczak, who had 14 points for the Green Knights, scored the game-winning basket with 1:28 remaining. Chloe Gruszynski led the way for SNC with 16 points, while...
OSHKOSH, WI
HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
NEENAH, WI
HSGT: Reedsville and West De Pere post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Reedsville handed St. Mary Catholic its first Big East North loss in boys basketball, while West De Pere edged New London in a battle of girls basketball teams perfect in the Bay Conference. Click the vide for highlights.
DE PERE, WI
Northeast Wisconsin travelers 'up in the air' during FAA computer outage

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Travelers across the country became stranded at airports Wednesday morning due to a FAA computer outage. That also included Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport. More than 3,700 flights were delayed by 7:30 a.m. CST and more than 640 were canceled. Before 9...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close temporarily Friday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed temporarily beginning this Friday. The Green Bay Public Works Department announced Wednesday that the bridge would be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday for "preventative maintenance activities." The closure means Dousman Street will be...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay teen charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain homicide counts are prosecuted in adult court. At a later stage of the case, the defense can ask for the case to be moved to juvenile court, but such requests are not automatically granted.
GREEN BAY, WI

