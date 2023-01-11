ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

adastraradio.com

Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Stakeholder meeting will aid Hutch Fire plans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the stakeholder meeting held on Monday provided valuable feedback to his department. "We had numerous citizens come in to help us build our five year strategic plan for the Hutchinson Fire Department," Beer said. "A bunch of individuals representing numerous agencies, non-profits, community members, community stakeholders came in to the Hutchinson Fire Department. Questions were asked to them. We basically stood out of the way and we let a third party administer the process to the citizens, so there was no bias."
HUTCHINSON, KS
kmuw.org

Community panel discusses policing in Wichita with new Chief of Police

Chief Sullivan joined the Wichita Police Department in November 2022. After nearly two months on the job, we're asking him and the other panelists their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing Wichita and what they believe our city needs on the police force. Our panelists are:. Desmond Bryant White, Progeny.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day

A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls

A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
WICHITA, KS

