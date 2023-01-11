Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
Stakeholder meeting will aid Hutch Fire plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the stakeholder meeting held on Monday provided valuable feedback to his department. "We had numerous citizens come in to help us build our five year strategic plan for the Hutchinson Fire Department," Beer said. "A bunch of individuals representing numerous agencies, non-profits, community members, community stakeholders came in to the Hutchinson Fire Department. Questions were asked to them. We basically stood out of the way and we let a third party administer the process to the citizens, so there was no bias."
kmuw.org
Community panel discusses policing in Wichita with new Chief of Police
Chief Sullivan joined the Wichita Police Department in November 2022. After nearly two months on the job, we're asking him and the other panelists their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing Wichita and what they believe our city needs on the police force. Our panelists are:. Desmond Bryant White, Progeny.
South Wichita park explanation worse than I thought, due to City Hall ‘right-sizing’ | Opinion
City doesn’t have the ability to do park job without $736,000 in consultants, manager tells council.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
kmuw.org
City of Wichita, Safe Streets distributing overdose recovery kits to combat opioid deaths
The City of Wichita and Safe Streets, a community group focused on preventing drug-related deaths, will distribute kits equipped with naloxone vials and other resources necessary to administer the life-saving medication across the city. The kits are being distributed to address the rising number of opioid overdose deaths in Sedgwick...
Wichita in Stage 1 of drought response plan, begins rebate plan early
The City of Wichita has moved into Stage 1 of its drought response plan.
kmuw.org
Wichita’s housing stability program offers rental assistance for people at risk of homelessness
The city of Wichita has a new program to help people who are facing homelessness or housing instability. The housing stability program has around $2 million in federal funding to assist people with rent and security deposits, which it’s been distributing since November. The program opened about one month...
KWCH.com
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Nonprofit helps uninsured, low-income patients receive medical treatment and care
The appreciation for health insurance and the security it offers can be easily overlooked until it's needed.
KAKE TV
West Wichita residents fighting second builder rezoning request for major multi-family home development
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On January 4th, residents of a west Wichita neighborhood went to the District Advisory Board meeting in hopes of getting plans for a new development across the street stopped. Now, just days later, another developer wants to build on the lot just east of 135th and...
Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day
A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
Suspect still loose following chase in Reno County
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
Mid-America All-Indian Center long-term parking in jeopardy
The City of Wichita will be hosting a community meeting at the end of the month about the long-term parking lots to the west of the Mid-America All-Indian Center at Seneca and Museum Blvd.
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
Woman shot near 11th and Lorraine, and Wichita police recover AR-style weapon
Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
