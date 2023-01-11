ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Robstown police investigating Thursday night homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Police are investigating a shooting which led to the death of a 43-year-old man. Investigators said police were called to an address in the 400 block of East Avenue E in regards to a shooting Thursday evening around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
KIII 3News

Heroin, guns seized in Robstown drug bust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to tips from the community and a three-week long investigation, officers have completed another successful drug bust in the City of Robstown. It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property. When...
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi family continues to rebuild from scratch after house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One family is trying to get back to the normal life they had before a house fire took that away. They hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. "They offered the location and offered to do the cooking too. These are the people that I've known the last decade that stepped up and helped out a lot," said Ramon Esparza, one of the family members who lost their home.
KIII 3News

Coming clean on food truck health standards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is no stranger to food trucks. There are 213 food trucks throughout the city. But how high are the health standards of these restaurants on wheels? 3NEWS spoke with the city's health department and local restaurant owner, Anthony Perez, who also has experience running a food truck.
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

