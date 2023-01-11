Read full article on original website
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Corpus Christi police have launched a homicide investigation after a fatal incident involving a vehicle and an individual. On Tuesday, 6:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to Giants Drive, where they discovered a man lying in the street with serious injuries.
Robstown police investigating Thursday night homicide
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Police are investigating a shooting which led to the death of a 43-year-old man. Investigators said police were called to an address in the 400 block of East Avenue E in regards to a shooting Thursday evening around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive
According to Lt. Colby Burris with the Corpus Christi Police Department officials responded to an accident on Rossiter and Ocean Drive at about 7:30.
Authorities get arrest warrant for Corpus Christi mother in search for 'critically missing' child with nonverbal autism
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a Corpus Christi mother accused of not returning her child to his father in accordance with a judge's custody order. Authorities are searching for "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. He is a special-needs child who...
Two cars hit by falling traffic signal at Everhart, Alameda
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police asked drivers to avoid Everhart and Alameda Sunday evening after a traffic signal fell and hit two cars. No one was injured and the cars were able to be driven away, city officials said in a statement. A photo from the intersection...
Police arrest wanted felon after chase through Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A wanted felon took law enforcement on a chase through Aransas Pass Tuesday night because he "insisted on not going back to jail," according to a statement from the Aransas Pass Police Department. Charles Tucker, 59, was pulled over by Texas DPS around 8:20 p.m....
Man killed in fatal crash in Jim Wells County, DPS officials say
The driver of the Honda Civic, 30-year-old Daniel Chapa of Alice, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Heroin, guns seized in Robstown drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to tips from the community and a three-week long investigation, officers have completed another successful drug bust in the City of Robstown. It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property. When...
Attempt to arrest parole violator ends in Tuesday gunfire, boat rescue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in an shooting after a suspect they were trying to arrest on a parole violation drew his weapon on them, according to chief deputy David Cook. Everything began at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Murphy's Express at 1200...
ME identifies man struck, killed crossing State Highway 358 on foot
CCPD says a man tried to cross the westbound lanes of the freeway between Nile and Airline when he was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 7.
Fuel spills into Corpus Christi Marina after boat fire, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire left a shrimp boat severely damaged, which then leaked diesel fuel into the waters at the Corpus Christi Marina Sunday, officials with the city said. Boom was immediately deployed to contain the fuel while crews worked to extract it from the water, a...
Corpus Christi family continues to rebuild from scratch after house fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One family is trying to get back to the normal life they had before a house fire took that away. They hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. "They offered the location and offered to do the cooking too. These are the people that I've known the last decade that stepped up and helped out a lot," said Ramon Esparza, one of the family members who lost their home.
Police identify officer shot in Dec. 3 'gunfight' with suspect near SPID, Airline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Ofc. Gustavo Medina has been identified as the officer involved in a shooting near Airline and SPID on Dec. 3. CCPD officials released his identity Saturday, saying that he was critically injured in the event and remains on medical leave healing.
Joseph Felix Perez sentenced to 40 years for 2020 murder of Tanya Garza Brown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Felix Perez, the then 21-year-old who brutally stabbed 42-year-old Tanya Garza Brown on the 200 block of North Port Avenue in 2020 was sentenced to in court Wednesday. Perez avoided the capital murder charge after agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charge of...
Body found in trailer near Bob Hall Pier
The Nueces County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the call and Kleberg County sheriffs assisted with the investigation.
Discover the many flavors of Corpus Christi's outstanding restaurant scene
From Sicilian cuisine to Peruvian ceviche, visitors have several top-rated choices.
Corpus Christi police make arrest in connection to early December murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrested a man Friday evening in connection to a murder that took place in early December of last year. 42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road, without incident, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Bluff residents frustrated after Tuesday's traffic standstill leaves them stranded
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The traffic standstill caused by Tuesday's a shooting involving Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies put a spotlight on Flour Bluff residents' concerns about access to and from The Bluff and Padre Island following the collapse of the Yorktown mud bridge. Tuesday's incident delayed traffic and...
Widespread power outages impact customers from southside to Shops at La Palmera area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were on the roads near SPID and Staples Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday -- then you may have noticed multiple power outages in the area. AEP Texas Director of Corporate Communications Omar Lopez confirmed to 3NEWS that areas from Holly and Airline Road to the Shops at La Palmera were impacted.
Coming clean on food truck health standards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is no stranger to food trucks. There are 213 food trucks throughout the city. But how high are the health standards of these restaurants on wheels? 3NEWS spoke with the city's health department and local restaurant owner, Anthony Perez, who also has experience running a food truck.
