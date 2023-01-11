ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg Police investigating assault on security guard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a December assault on a security guard. According to police, on December 26 at about 5 p.m. police responded to the 1300 block of North 6th Street for a reported assault. Officers were told an unknown man entered...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on the first block of N. West Street for an expired registration shortly before midnight on Jan. 11, 2023. During the traffic stop, officers learned that […]
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say

Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

York City police searching for missing child

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police

A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.

>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
YORK COUNTY, PA

