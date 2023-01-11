Read full article on original website
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
local21news.com
Harrisburg police ask for help finding man after September shooting on Woodlawn St.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg Police Department said it is looking for help finding a man in connection with a shooting on Woodlawn Street in September. Police released pictures of the man who was wearing a skull sweat shirt when the shooting happened on September 25. Authorities said...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating assault on security guard
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a December assault on a security guard. According to police, on December 26 at about 5 p.m. police responded to the 1300 block of North 6th Street for a reported assault. Officers were told an unknown man entered...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly assaulted security guard in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are attempting to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a building on the 1300 block of North 6th Street. According to police, a man entered the secure building around 5:00 PM on December 26. Police...
Shots fired in York Wednesday night leads to seizure of ghost guns, two arrested
YORK, Pa. — York police responding to a call for shots fired led to the arrest of two individuals on outstanding warrants. According to police, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Queen Street for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, a...
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on the first block of N. West Street for an expired registration shortly before midnight on Jan. 11, 2023. During the traffic stop, officers learned that […]
Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say
Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.
abc27.com
Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
Juvenile charged with setting fires at Cumberland County park
Camp Hill police charged a juvenile with setting two fires last month at Schaeffer Park. The fires were set Dec. 4 and 8 at the park on the 100 block of North 28th Street, according to police. Police said the fires damaged borough property. The juvenile — whose name and...
Pair linked to dog attacks charged when police find their 6 kids alone, again
Newville police say they have identified a couple responsible for two loose dogs who attacked two people in recent weeks. As it turned out, police say they already had been dealing with the couple after reports of child neglect since December. Police announced Thursday they charged Travis and Taryn Laughner,...
Teen sent to prison for marijuana-related killing in Dauphin County
A Steelton teen has pleaded guilty to murdering a 20-year-old man who tried to steal marijuana from him in 2021. Steven Roman, 17, pleaded guilty in December to third-degree murder in the killing of Ke’Shawn Carter, and was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison. Roman drove...
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
WGAL
York City police searching for missing child
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police
A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
local21news.com
PSP searching for two men alleged to have stolen almost $12,000 from skill machine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS) say state police are looking for two men suspected to have stolen $11,992 from a PA skill machine game in a Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Rd. in Halifax Township. PCS officials say the two men entered the...
Harford Co. man charged after shooting himself in leg, filed false police report
When Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, but his account of what had happened didn’t add up.
Who stole Smokey? State Police in Cumberland County are trying to find out
NEWVILLE, Pa. — State Police are trying to determine who kidnapped Smokey the Bear in Cumberland County last month. According to police, on the night of Friday, Dec. 16 or in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17, someone stole a large Smokey Bear fire danger sign from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township.
Cumberland County couple charged with five counts of child endangerment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two Cumberland County residents were charged with endangering the welfare of children on Tuesday following an ongoing investigation, according to the Newville Police Department. On Jan. 10, Newville Police arrested Travis Laughtner, 32, and Taryn Laughtner, 29, from Newville for endangering the welfare of their...
iheart.com
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
