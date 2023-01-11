ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26

The NBA had high hopes for the Chicago Bulls heading into this season. So much so that they booked the team for "Rivals Week", which will feature games with interesting match-ups or some of the league's most bitter rivals. However, those plans have been derailed following the news that TNT will no longer be airing the Bulls game versus the Charlotte Hornets on January 26th.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup against the Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-23, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off against the Chicago Bulls. Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 31.0 points per game. The Bulls are 11-9 on their...
Short-handed Bucks fall to short-handed Heat 108-102

MIAMI - Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 in a matchup of short-handed teams. Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14 points, eight rebounds and...
