Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Responds to CPR Sack Celebration Controversy
Fans criticized the linebacker for his poorly timed celebration.
Sporting News
Madden 23 to remove CPR celebration from game after Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest
EA Sports is making changes to its Madden 23 celebration options in wake of Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest during the Week 17 Bills vs. Bengals game. The gaming company told CBS Sports that it would no longer offer a celebration during which players mimic the process of CPR. "EA...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Wild Card vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the basics against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, the team announced it’ll wear teal jerseys with white pants for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars wore the teal-over-white combo during a Week 1 loss on the road...
NFL reportedly wanted Bills vs Bengals game to continue after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
While the National Football League eventually canceled its matchup between the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals, a new report by
NFL’s handling of Damar Hamlin game called into question again in damning new report
More news continues to filter out from the fallout of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary collapse last Monday, and the more we learn, the worse it looks for the NFL. A damning ESPN report published Monday night, exactly a week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals, documented the confusion that ensued in the following minutes – with mixed messaging coming from the league that eventually forced the teams to take action when no one else would. “The ambulance left the field … and it was crystal clear from everyone’s perspective that we could not...
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
The Bills safety is now impacting the lives of those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
North Texas congressman, former NFL linebacker Colin Allred recognizes Damar Hamlin on House floor
WASHINGTON — North Texas congressman and former NFL linebacker Colin Allred took some time on the U.S. House floor Thursday to recognize Damar Hamlin as the Buffalo Bills safety was released from a hospital. It's been nearly two weeks since Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the...
Report: Bengals, Bills Canceled Monday Night Football Game, Not NFL
Finger pointing continues as sides dig in on the return to play debate.
Doctors worried about Peyton Hillis’ kidneys after rescuing kids from drowning
see also cleveland browns Former NFL running back in ICU after saving kids from drowning Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly dealing with kidney issues as he remains hospitalized after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday. Although Hillis, who was airlifted to a local hospital after reportedly saving his two kids from drowning at the beach, has made minor improvements, doctors are greatly concerned about his kidneys, according to Memphis’ WREG.com. The 36-year-old Hillis also reportedly sustained lung damage in the incident. KNWA and Fox24 anchor Alyssa Orange, who covers the Arkansas Razorbacks, shared the same report. Orange also reported on Thursday that Hillis...
Here's What Damar Hamlin's Doing With His $8.6 Million GoFundMe Account
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has over $8.6 million on his hands after donations for his toy drive fundraiser rolled in as suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week.
Damar Hamlin to be released from hospital in 24-48 hours
Recovering Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in a Buffalo hospital for further testing Tuesday but is expected to be released
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
Possible Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game Scheduled for Atlanta
The NFL announced that if the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs play in the AFC Championship Game, it will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A neutral-site game was planned after the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills couldn’t be finished after the collapse of Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin.
Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
AOL Corp
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo: 'Not home quite just yet'
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo after being transferred from Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and is in "good spirits" as he undergoes further testing. Hamlin provided an update via Twitter on Tuesday thanking the staff at Buffalo General Medical Center while announcing that he's "Still doing & passing a bunch of test."
Comments / 0