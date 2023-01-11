Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
ComicBook
WWE Shareholder Sues Vince McMahon
World Wrestling Entertainment has undergone a decades-worth of transformations in the past week. Things kicked off on January 6th, when Vince McMahon officially announced his return to the company's board of directors. This laid the groundwork for conversations about a WWE sale, which consequently led to WWE stock reaching unprecedented heights. Vince's return to the company came alongside former WWE co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, as they also reassumed positions on the board. JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler were removed from the board as a result. The departures did not stop there, as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her positions on Tuesday, leaving CEO responsibilities in the hands of Nick Khan while Vince was reappointed to chairman of the board.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
ComicBook
WWE Signs Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling Star
WWE has signed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Karl Fredericks to a contract, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Fredericks, 32, initially debuted in 2015 and in 2018 joined the NJPW LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Despite winning the Young Lion Cup in 2019, Fredericks would repeatedly come up short in attempts to win championships in NJPW Strong, such as the IWGP United States Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship. He departed from New Japan after his contract expired last August and has only wrestled once since then.
ComicBook
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hangman, Ladder Match, Sasha Banks Debut?
With AEW Revolution still in the distant future, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a pay-per-view level episode of AEW Dynamite to television tonight. The show is headlined by the final match in The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's best-of-seven series. With both teams holding three victories over one another, this ladder match will see the titles officially on the line. Kenny Omega will look to add another belt to his collection, as he is coming fresh off an IWGP United States Title victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Voted Executive Chairman of WWE, Nick Khan Remains as CEO After Stephanie Exit
It looked like it might be a relatively shock-free day for WWE, but then a series of big moves have now occurred at the company. First Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE, stepping out of the Co-CEO role she held alongside Nick Khan. They took those positions when Vince McMahon retired, but in recent weeks he has signaled his return to the company, and now in a press release it's been revealed that the WWE Board of Directors has unanimously elected Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the Board, and it was also revealed that Khan will be serving as the new WWE CEO. You can find quotes from All three below.
ComicBook
Injured AEW Star Makes Long-Awaited Return on AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made his long-awaited return from injury on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion suffered two major concussions in 2022, the second of which was during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole cut a promo for the fans in Los Angeles, discussing all the struggles he had faced on his road to recovery and that he appreciated all the support fans showed him online during his absence. He then said he had some bad news... for the rest of the AEW roster. Cole declared he was officially back and made a promise that no matter how long it took, he'd be AEW World Champion someday.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company
Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce that he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years.
ringsidenews.com
Jinder Mahal’s WWE NXT Is Temporary
Ever since Veer Mahan returned to NXT to reunite Indus Sher, the duo has targeted The Creed Brothers. For weeks they have been teasing a match between the two teams. Finally last week, a match was made official for NXT New Year’s Evil. However, last night on New Year’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Roster “Scared” By Possible Saudi Purchase During Latest Taping
Talk backstage at this week’s edition of NXT TV was dominated by reports of a potential sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This week it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which is overseen by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Dolph Ziggler To Get Another Main Event Push In WWE
Dolph Ziggler is a mainstay on WWE television, and he has been since signing with the company in 2004. He starrted as a member of the Spirit Squad and has since won numerous titles, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the NXT Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship. It has been a very long time since Ziggler has been involved in the main event picture. Due to this, it seems Kurt Angle wants Ziggler to have another main event push in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Who Is Announced For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and the names who will be entering the men’s and women’s contests are gradually getting confirmed. This year the WWE Royal Rumble emanates from the Alamodome in Houston, Texas. The event will feature 30 competitors from both divisions competing in the traditional over-the-top-rope format, looking to earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 39 this coming April.
ComicBook
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Found WWE Renaming NXT Star 'Confusing'
When wrestlers join WWE, it's likely the company will change their name. This long-standing strategy allows WWE to own its wrestlers' names and characters, though it often upsets and confuses fans. Independent wrestling star Taya Valkyrie recently revealed on "Comedy Store Wrestling" that the process can also throw performers for a loop. Take WWE's "Doudrop." The Scottish wrestler made a name for herself on the independent circuit as "Viper," before WWE changed her name to "Piper Niven" for "WWE NXT," and then again repackaged her as "Doudrop."
ComicBook
WWE Sale: Updates on Disney, Saudi Arabia's Interest
WWE's attempt at a sale rages on. Reports dropped earlier this week that the pro wrestling promotion had already agreed in principle to a sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, only for them to quickly be shot down by sources within the company. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the Saudis are still very much in the running to purchase the company. Corporations such as Endeavor (the UFC's parent company), Amazon, Netflix and Comcast have repeatedly been brought up by financial experts as potential bidders and Meltzer confirmed that one of the companies that has already spoken with WWE CEO Nick Khan is none other than Disney.
