Anna Kendrick may keep her romantic life mostly private, but the “Pitch Perfect” star has been in many long-lasting relationships. In January 2023, the actress gave rare insight into a “toxic” romance in which she had been cheated on and “gaslit” — but did not identify her partner. From filmmakers to cinematographers, here are all of the men Kendrick has been linked to over the years. Edgar Wright Kendrick met filmmaker Edgar Wright in 2009 while working on “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Although the duo split in 2013, they appear to have maintained an amicable relationship and occasionally interact on Twitter. Kendrick told Dax Shepard...

2 DAYS AGO