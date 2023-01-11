The Last of Us, HBO’s TV adaptation of the bestselling 2013 video game of the same name, comes out on Sunday. The pressure is on: The series is contending with the scrutiny of devoted fans; the shadow of a film adaptation shelved in 2016, and Hollywood’s decadeslong history of turning beloved video games into shows and movies that range from dull to embarrassing. Warcraft, the highest-grossing film adaptation of a video game since 2016, boasts nearly $440 million in box office revenue but didn’t even break even because of marketing and distribution costs. And, to add insult to injury, it got a paltry 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2019, the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog drew such immediate and passionate online vitriol — mostly about Sonic’s upsettingly human teeth — that director Jeff Fowler spent an extra three months and $5 million editing the movie to look less creepy.

