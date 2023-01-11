Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend
“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut
“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world. In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling. While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation. When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor...
'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as First Actor to Earn Major Award for Marvel Movie
Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award Tuesday for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. The evening marked Bassett’s second win (and second nomination) at the Globes; she took home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award. “The...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look
Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
Michelle Yeoh Tells Golden Globes to ‘Shut Up’ After Trying to Cut Her Speech Short: ‘I Can Beat You Up’
Nobody is going to play off Michelle Yeoh. The actor, who won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday, jokingly told the awards show’s producers to “shut up” after trying to cut her speech short. “I can beat you up,” said Yeoh as music started to play midway through her remarks. “And that’s serious.” Yeoh was honored in the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, for playing many iterations of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in A24’s zany multiverse adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The recognition wasn’t lost on Yeoh, whose decades-long career in Hollywood began with 1997’s...
Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos
Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
Vogue
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
ComicBook
Angela Bassett Gives Touching Chadwick Boseman Tribute After Black Panther 2 Win at Golden Globes
Angela Bassett has officially won a Golden Globe for her performance in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Tuesday, Bassett took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture, for her role as Queen Ramonda in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. This makes Bassett not only the first actress from a Marvel movie to be nominated for an individual acting trophy, but with the entire award. Nominees in the category also included Kerry Condon for the Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness, and Carey Mulligan for She Said. In addition to Bassett's category, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."
Angela Bassett and Ruth Carter on Working Together on ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and Being Proof of Change in the Industry
When Angela Bassett and costume designer Ruth Carter collaborate, the conversation between actor and artisan does not revolve around dress color or texture. Carter says it’s a discussion about the intention of a scene, and how best to portray that character. The two have worked on five projects, including “Malcolm X,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and the “Black Panther” films. Over the years, they have had moments where their voices have been squashed. But that has changed. Says Carter, “Because of our strides as creatives, as women, as actresses, we have proven that things have changed.” Adds Bassett,...
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominations predictions: Our official odds in 13 film and TV categories
This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards may not have a TV home just yet (TNT and TBS said no thanks to airing the 29th ceremony), but that won’t stop us from predicting who we think will be nominated on the morning of Wednesday, January 11. Scroll down for Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards nominations predictions in 13 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. Our official odds are based on the combined predictions in film and in television from thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round...
2023 Golden Globes: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 5 big winners of the night
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just came up big at the 2023 Golden Globes by giving the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first major acting award, thanks to Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. But it isn’t just the MCU blockbuster film that brought a close to the MCU’s Phase 4 slate of projects. We take a […] The post 2023 Golden Globes: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 5 big winners of the night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NYLON
The SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: The Complete List
There are some cycles in life we can always depend: The cycles of the moon, the cycles of trends, and the cycles of awards season, which we have officially entered. The Golden Globes were held last night; the Grammys announced that Trevor Noah will host; and today, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees were nominated.
‘Wakanda Forever’ scores 12 NAACP Image Award nominations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned 12 NAACP Image Awards nominations on Thursday, while “The Woman King” and “Abbott Elementary” will enter next month’s ceremony as other top nominees. The “Black Panther” sequel — which found blockbuster success —...
buzzfeednews.com
“The Last Of Us” Is Appointment TV
The Last of Us, HBO’s TV adaptation of the bestselling 2013 video game of the same name, comes out on Sunday. The pressure is on: The series is contending with the scrutiny of devoted fans; the shadow of a film adaptation shelved in 2016, and Hollywood’s decadeslong history of turning beloved video games into shows and movies that range from dull to embarrassing. Warcraft, the highest-grossing film adaptation of a video game since 2016, boasts nearly $440 million in box office revenue but didn’t even break even because of marketing and distribution costs. And, to add insult to injury, it got a paltry 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2019, the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog drew such immediate and passionate online vitriol — mostly about Sonic’s upsettingly human teeth — that director Jeff Fowler spent an extra three months and $5 million editing the movie to look less creepy.
From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Abbott Elementary,' Here Are the Top Nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards!
The SAG Awards are the only ceremony that honors both TV and movies.
