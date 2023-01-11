Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Ja Morant gifts signed jersey and sneakers to young Grizzlies fan who had autographed ball stolen by two adults
Ja Morant. Man of the people. The Memphis Grizzlies guard has quickly become a fan favorite and it's easy to see why. On Wednesday, the rising star followed through on a special gesture for a young Grizzlies fan. Ellie Hughes, 11, who has been attending Grizzlies home games with her...
Why Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant may not be starting in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant earned his first All-Star game appearance and start in his third NBA season. While he still has a great chance at earning his second All-Star berth, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be coming off the bench. Morant ranks third behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in the latest All-Star fan voting update. ...
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Yardbarker
Chandler Parsons Reveals How He Signed A $95 Million Deal With Memphis Grizzlies: "Oscar Performances"
Chandler Parsons' tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies is one of the worst moves by any NBA franchise. The forward was expected to do incredible things with the Grizz, but things simply didn't work out, and his body stopped working before he was traded and left the NBA for good. This...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Memphis Grizzlies players, coaches give back in honor of MLK Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stuffing bookbags with supplies, painting a mural, writing encouraging notes, these were just some of the ways the Memphis Grizzlies spruced up Springdale Elementary on Thursday. “It’s powerful for these guys to understand the impact they make not just as basketball players, but as members of...
BBC
Luka Doncic: Dallas Mavericks point guard scores 10th triple-double of the season
Luka Doncic scored his 10th triple-double of the season to help Dallas Mavericks overcome LA Lakers 119-115. The 23-year-old Slovenian scored 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in 53 minutes. Dallas led by 19 points in the first quarter but needed double-overtime to secure the win. It is their...
FOX Sports
Siakam scores 35, Raptors beat Hornets for 3rd straight win
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Scottie Barnes added 21 and the Toronto Raptors have won three consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Charlotte Hornets 124-114 on Thursday night. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and O.G. Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors...
Memphis lands commitment from Mississippi State RB Ke'Travion Hargrove
Former Mississippi State running back Ke’Travion Hargrove isn’t going far to find a new home. On Thursday, he announced on Twitter he would be committing to the Memphis Tigers for the 2023 season. Here was the news, which he posted on Twitter:. Hargrove played high school football at...
