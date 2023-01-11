ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana's U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarship awardees announced

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced two Montana high school students who will represent Montana as delegates in the United States Senate Youth Program. Lily Bre Miller, a senior at Hellgate High School in Missoula, and Alec James Wells, a junior at C.M. Russell High School...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Volunteers host pop-up vet clinic at Johnson St. shelter

MISSOULA, Mont. — A group of volunteers from the Street Dog Coalition stopped by the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter in Missoula on Friday. They offered their time, donations and services to pet owners who might not have access to veterinary care. "We can always use volunteers. We can...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Hellgate High School teacher named educator of the year

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Education Foundation Student Board of Directors awarded a Hellgate High School teacher with the 2022-23 High School Educator of the Year Award. Milton Zhinin-Barreto, a Spanish teacher, received the award Thursday morning in the school's auditorium. Zhinin-Barreto receives $1,000 to purchase any items to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MCPS seeks volunteers for high school speech and debate tournament

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools are seeking a large number of volunteers for the Speech and Debate tournament this February. Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel high schools will host the Speech and Debate National Qualifying Tournament with rounds taking place on Feb. 10-11. MCPS released the following...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flint Creek remains a co-op after MHSA decision

Flint Creek, comprised of Drummond and Philipsburg athletes, remains a co-op between the two after the Montana High School Association voted on the matter. Headed into the Saturday meeting, there was a decision to be made whether or not to dissolve or renew the program. In a unanimous 7-0 decision,...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
NBCMontana

Scattered showers in the forecast for the weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys from 8 PM this evening through 11 AM Saturday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A period of rain and freezing rain is expected late this evening in the Missoula valley and northern Bitterroot valley. Black ice formation is a concern due to cold ground temperatures.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy