Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
Missoula residents sentenced on drug trafficking, firearms charges
Two Missoula residents have been sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm crimes after several pounds of drugs and firearms were found during an investigation.
NBCMontana
Special Olympics Montana to host polar plunge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana will host a polar plunge in Polson this month. The plunge takes place at Riverside Park on Jan. 28. Those interested can register here.
NBCMontana
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
NBCMontana
Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
NBCMontana
Montana's U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarship awardees announced
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced two Montana high school students who will represent Montana as delegates in the United States Senate Youth Program. Lily Bre Miller, a senior at Hellgate High School in Missoula, and Alec James Wells, a junior at C.M. Russell High School...
NBCMontana
Volunteers host pop-up vet clinic at Johnson St. shelter
MISSOULA, Mont. — A group of volunteers from the Street Dog Coalition stopped by the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter in Missoula on Friday. They offered their time, donations and services to pet owners who might not have access to veterinary care. "We can always use volunteers. We can...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
NBCMontana
Hellgate High School teacher named educator of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Education Foundation Student Board of Directors awarded a Hellgate High School teacher with the 2022-23 High School Educator of the Year Award. Milton Zhinin-Barreto, a Spanish teacher, received the award Thursday morning in the school's auditorium. Zhinin-Barreto receives $1,000 to purchase any items to...
NBCMontana
MCPS seeks volunteers for high school speech and debate tournament
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools are seeking a large number of volunteers for the Speech and Debate tournament this February. Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel high schools will host the Speech and Debate National Qualifying Tournament with rounds taking place on Feb. 10-11. MCPS released the following...
NBCMontana
Flint Creek remains a co-op after MHSA decision
Flint Creek, comprised of Drummond and Philipsburg athletes, remains a co-op between the two after the Montana High School Association voted on the matter. Headed into the Saturday meeting, there was a decision to be made whether or not to dissolve or renew the program. In a unanimous 7-0 decision,...
NBCMontana
Florence veterinarian shares story to spread awareness on deadly dog disease
MISSOULA, MT — Dr. Maddie Hayward, a veterinarian in Florence, had to make the difficult decisions to euthanize her 2-year-old dog, Aspen, who tested positive for brucella canis, a terminal disease. Over the last 10 years, Hayward says she’s had to euthanize many pets -- all for the good...
NBCMontana
Scattered showers in the forecast for the weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys from 8 PM this evening through 11 AM Saturday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A period of rain and freezing rain is expected late this evening in the Missoula valley and northern Bitterroot valley. Black ice formation is a concern due to cold ground temperatures.
Comments / 0