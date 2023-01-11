Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was 100% Hurt After Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose climbed to the top of the WWE NXT mountain, only to take an unexpected fall back to the ground. The former Golden Goddess was fired from the company in December 2022. Rose recently revealed that she was indeed hurt by that after doing so much to elevate young talent and the developmental territory itself.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hangman, Ladder Match, Sasha Banks Debut?
With AEW Revolution still in the distant future, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a pay-per-view level episode of AEW Dynamite to television tonight. The show is headlined by the final match in The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's best-of-seven series. With both teams holding three victories over one another, this ladder match will see the titles officially on the line. Kenny Omega will look to add another belt to his collection, as he is coming fresh off an IWGP United States Title victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
Jinder Mahal, Tiffany Stratton, Gallus return on WWE NXT
NXT New Year's Evil was a night of returns, including that of a former WWE Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event
WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Tony Khan Says He's Following Vince McMahon's Return To WWE 'Very Closely'
In July 2022, the wrestling world changed when Vince McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. McMahon returned on January 6, 2023 as a member of the board to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale. Speaking...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/10): Athena Defends ROH Women's Title; Matt Hardy, More Compete
AEW Dark (1/10) Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. Juice Robinson is approached by The Dark Order backstage. He declines to join the group. The Firm (Big Bill & Lee Moriarty) def. The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick Voros) Anna Jay A.S & Tay Melo def....
Bryce Remsburg Teases AEW/Jeopardy Crossover, David Hayter To Attend 1/11 Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for January 11, 2023. - Bryce Remsburg has teased that news on a AEW/Jeopardy crossover project is coming soon:. - Actor David Hayter has revealed that he'll be at tonight's Dynamite in Los Angeles, California:. - KUSHIDA is set to make his Game Changer...
Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE
A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay And More Added NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-Show
Two pre-show matches have been added to NJPW Battle in the Valley. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay and JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin have been added the NJPW Battle in the Valley pre-show. Both matches will air for free on FITE TV on February 18.
AEW Dynamite On 1/11 Draws Over 950,000 Viewers
The numbers are in for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to ShowBuzzDaily, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 967,000 viewers. This number is up for the 864,000 viewers the show posted on January 4 and the first time the show has drawn over 900,000 viewers since December 21.
WWE Raw On 1/9 Records Big Jump In Key Demo Rating, Viewership Number Also Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 9 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 9 averaged 1.693 million viewers. This number is up slightly from the 1.605 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.50 rating in...
Danhausen Says He Has No Interest In Signing With WWE
At AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2022 on January 26, Danhausen officially became All Elite when he was found under the ring during a Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. Danhausen had built a following on the independent scene due to his character who cursed people, enjoyed collecting...
Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: I’ve Never Heard Of PWG, WWE Wouldn’t Do That
Ric Flair comments on Chris Jericho's PWG appearance and says he has never heard of the company. The former AEW World Champion appeared at PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two on January 8. He teamed up Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku. The bout marked Jericho's first time wrestling at an independent show in many years.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0