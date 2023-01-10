ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

County closures for MLK day

SARASOTA COUNTY - Most Sarasota County Government offices, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. Closed on Monday, Jan. 16:. Libraries and Historical Resources' branches and office. County Transit administration office. Parks,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

