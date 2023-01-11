Read full article on original website
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
NBC Sports
Kike Hernandez refutes reporter's claim about Trevor Story injury
The news that Trevor Story will miss an indefinite amount of time after undergoing right elbow surgery Monday did not come without a little drama. The Boston Red Sox made the surprising announcement Tuesday that Story had just completed an "internal bracing procedure" in his right elbow, an operation that's an alternative to Tommy John surgery and reinforces the elbow rather than reconstructing it completely.
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
A move could be on the way for the Boston Red Sox. Boston already had a need at middle infield after losing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts in free agency and got even more bad news Tuesday after losing Trevor Story to an elbow injury. The free agent market is dwindling...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly lost free agent pitcher to Red Sox
When free agency officially opened up for the New York Yankees and the rest of baseball, allocating resources toward the bullpen was in mind for management. Having lost Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Miguel Castro this off-season, supplementing their loss with another arm was always in the cards. However, with...
Red Sox could make big defensive change with Trevor Story out
The Boston Red Sox lost the most important part of their middle infield when Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency. They will now be without his potential replacement for an indefinite period of time, which may lead to a somewhat surprising defensive change. Trevor Story recently underwent elbow surgery and will not be ready for... The post Red Sox could make big defensive change with Trevor Story out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets linked to former Buck Showalter Orioles star
The New York Mets may be reaching into manager Buck Showalter’s bag of old connections. The Mets are among the teams to have shown interest in free agent reliever Zack Britton, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday. Britton, 35, is still unsigned after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2021 then making... The post Mets linked to former Buck Showalter Orioles star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chaim Bloom shares message, ‘vision’ to frustrated Red Sox fans: ‘You’re all smart’
Chaim Bloom knows that Boston Red Sox fans are frustrated. But he wants them to know the team has a plan. The Red Sox held a press conference Wednesday to officially announce an 11-year contract extension for All-Star slugger Rafael Devers, a major win for a team that’s taken some major criticism this offseason. But after thanking all those involved for making the deal happen, the team’s chief baseball officer took a moment to share a message with fans.
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Weighs In On Injury Timeline For Trevor Story
In the same breath, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom provided encouraging and alarming news regarding the potential injury timeline for Trevor Story. Story in all likelihood will miss at minimum a portion of the upcoming season after the Red Sox announced Tuesday that the second baseman underwent an internal bracing procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Red Sox Looking To Add Elsewhere Besides Middle Infield Amid Trevor Story Injury
The Boston Red Sox are in need of additions in the middle infield, especially now due to the injury to second baseman Trevor Story. But Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom doesn’t just have his eyes on that positional group. Bloom told reporters Tuesday when discussing Story’s injury,...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox prospect Pedro Castellanos signs minor-league deal with Padres
Former Red Sox prospect Pedro Castellanos has signed a minor-league contract with the Padres, per the MiLB.com transactions log. Castellanos, 25, originally signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent coming out of Venezuela in July 2015. The Carora native received a modest $5,000 signing bonus and made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League the following June.
