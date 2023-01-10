Read full article on original website
Lisa Seng
4d ago
Cancelled because of an uptic in crime ??? Nah. That’s not it. It’s because the ones that will be turning the courthouse into cash , No longer want it.
3
Steven Nagy
5d ago
I should have added the city spent all that money upgrading the road system that is a joke
4
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown cancels downtown event, replaces it with upcoming fall festival
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Elizabethtown is cancelling a downtown event and replacing it with another. Amy Inman, who works in public relations for the city, said the annual BBQ, Bands, and Bikes event is not on the 2023 calendar. Instead, the city is planning a fall festival for late September called the Heartland Harvest Festival.
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
wdrb.com
Funeral, visitation information announced for Jeremiah Buckner, former Linkin' Bridge member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members will gather to say a final goodbye to one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge this weekend. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on...
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least Once
Tucked away in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, there's an epic flea market that's open every weekend all year long, and it is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems and bargains.
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
5 bagel shops in Louisville, KY
No bagel lover goes unloved in Derby City. Check out these five shops specializing in bagels and bagel sandwiches.
wdrb.com
Man crossing the street early Sunday morning killed in hit and run crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man died after a car hit him in an early morning crash Sunday. Around 3 a.m. LMPD said the man was at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street, crossing Jefferson Street in the crosswalk, when he was hit. The...
k105.com
Explosion destroys Eveleigh home
A huge explosion has leveled an Eveleigh home. Thursday night at approximately 5:20, the Leitchfield and McDaniels Fire Departments, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS responded to a huge explosion at a residence in the 500 block of Lakeshore Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a large...
LaRosa's Pizzeria opening in Louisville, giving first 50 customers free pizza for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza lovers get ready -- there's a new contender in town. Known for their sweet sauce and thin crust, Cincinnati-based LaRosa's Pizzeria is coming to the Springhurst Towne Center. Officials say their construction is almost complete. The pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday,...
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
Entire Community Rallies Around Beloved Whitesville, Kentucky Man After Car Accident
Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone. There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon....
wdrb.com
KHS waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as Louisville groups work to combat shelter overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups are stepping up to help dogs find their forever homes in an effort to combat overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Wave 3
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Wave 3
LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
