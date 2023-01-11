ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Mountain View

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after he allegedly kidnapped a woman before assaulting her in his apartment, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

On the morning of Jan. 8, a group of people flagged down a sergeant patrolling downtown Mountain View. The group told the sergeant they had reported a woman missing, and that they had been searching for her since the night before.

The group told police they were able to find the woman when she used a stranger’s phone to call her family and tell them where she was. The woman said she had been raped by a stranger after she became separated from the group while out with her husband the night before.

The victim spoke with the sergeant and showed him where the assault occurred, in the 200 block of Castro Street. Officers went to the area before learning that the suspect, later identified as Henry Bermudez, 32, also worked downtown. Police found him at his place of work, and the woman identified him as her attacker.

Bermudez is now being held without bail in Santa Clara County Jail. He was booked on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment, aggravated kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit a felony among other charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 11

Joy Blackwell-White
1d ago

How the heck she get separated from the group. in the first place and frim her husband? this seems iffy

Reply(1)
9
Jesus Miranda
2d ago

why is the article referring to a group of people what are they supposed to be? I don't know why I am getting gypsie scam vibes off this but if this guy is guilty why not identify the "group" more accurately

Reply(2)
4
 

