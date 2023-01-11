BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The ice rink at the Southern Park Mall is beginning to melt as people took advantage of one of the last days for skating. A group of Girl Scouts from Troop 80080 in Columbiana enjoyed the beautiful sunny day on the rink. The girls said they love to skate with their friends and laugh. Falling is even part of the fun!

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO