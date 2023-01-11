Read full article on original website
‘No high jinks or monkeyshines’: Lawyer for Warren charter group threatens city
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a letter to the Warren City law director, the lawyer for the group looking to establish a charter form of government wrote that the group will “except no high jinks or monkeyshines,” and if an ordinance to place a charter amendment is not passed, he will do his “job and hold (Warren City Council) accountable.”
Local summer tradition expects changes, in need of volunteers
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Every summer, Greenville hosts its annual Heritage Days weekend, a long-standing tradition that expects a few changes this year. Organizers say this year will be the 16th year. Some of the changes include finding space. Heritage Days is hosted at Riverside Park, which is undergoing...
Poland benefit scheduled for man battling cancer
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sons of the American Legion in Poland are coming together to help one of their own. One of the members, Ricky Morrison, is battling cancer. The group is hosting a fundraiser at Steel Valley Brew Works on Tuesday at 5 p.m. There will be baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
Smoke forces closure of Warren gov’t. building
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Warren is closed until Tuesday after it took on some smoke Friday. The Gibson Building, which houses the offices of income tax, health and community development is closed after an issue with one of the elevator motors. The building will reopen on...
Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — People got the chance to try out 10 local wineries all in one place Saturday afternoon. The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry. Dozens of people were listening to music and — of course — sipping wine. At...
2 local schools win nationwide NASA student challenge
(WKBN) – Canfield and East Liverpool high schools have won a national NASA contest. Their challenge will be to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight. Canfield and East Liverpool were two of 60 schools chosen to be part of...
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- A Huntington Bank location is closing its doors for good on Friday. The Wellsville location at 200 Lisbon Street is no longer available to customers. The news was reported back in October, with a Huntington representative saying that there will be 31 branch consolidations throughout Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Company drops plan to build Boardman apartment
BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- The Cincinnati-based company looking to build two new apartment buildings in Boardman has withdrawn its request for one of them. Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree says the Pivotal Development Company no longer needs a zone change for a proposed apartment building on Auburn Hills Drive. Loree...
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
Lisbon Fire Department gets new $64K fire truck
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s fire department has a new truck, thanks to a grant from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office. The new fire command vehicle was put into service last Friday. It’s fully equipt and will be used to transport firefighters to emergency calls. The...
Skaters enjoy final days of local ice rink
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The ice rink at the Southern Park Mall is beginning to melt as people took advantage of one of the last days for skating. A group of Girl Scouts from Troop 80080 in Columbiana enjoyed the beautiful sunny day on the rink. The girls said they love to skate with their friends and laugh. Falling is even part of the fun!
Hermitage firefighters selling steel drums to control burning
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- The Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department is looking to control burning with a new fundraiser. They’re selling barrels to raise money for their department. The Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department is selling 55 gallon steel drums. These can be used to contain fires or open burning at home.
Support your local artisan: Vendors encourage Valley to shop small businesses
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Local artisans and artists showcased their goods at the annual Winter Farm and Art Market on Saturday at Birdfish Brewing Co. in Columbiana. They also shared a message about the importance of supporting the local economy. Over 20 local artists, crafters, makers, and farmers filled...
Wedding vendors offer tips for saving money on ‘big day’ plans
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, local vendors filled Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center with wedding cakes, gowns, tuxedos, videography services and more. They also offered some advice on how couples can save money when planning for the big day. As prices on everything seem to skyrocket across the...
Man indicted in murder of East Liverpool man
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced that a man has been indicted in the 2021 shooting death of an East Liverpool man. According to a press release, Elvin “EJ” Tisdale of Newell, West Virginia, was indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated murder, murder and weapons offenses in the shooting death of 20-year-old Brycen Douglas.
Columbiana Co. family deals with aftermath of losing home, pets in fire
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A family lost almost everything — including beloved pets — in a fire on Friday. Now, they’re dealing with the aftermath. “I could see the fire trucks from miles away,” said Cherie Ashby. Cherie rushed to her kids’ house on...
Family remembers slain Youngstown teen one year later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one year since 14-year-old Landon Lockhart’s mother received the tragic news that her son had been killed. “It’s been very hard. Very, very hard… Not being able to wake up and see my baby in the morning, not be able to talk to him,” said LaJena Solomon, Lockhart’s mother.
Customers line up for mega tattoo event in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a long line Friday at a tattoo shop in Salem. It was the business’ biggest event of the year. Thirteen tattoo artists were lined up inside State Street Tattoo for the “Friday the 13th” event. The artists come up with 100 designs that are a secret until people walk in.
‘Elite’ artist’s exhibit opens at the Butler Art Institute
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For more than 50 years, Maple Turner III has been expressing his talent through art. Now, he is living out his dream of having his very own exhibit at the Butler Institute of American Art. “I’m overwhelmed. I’m very, very humbled, It doesn’t happen overnight....
Valley pizza shop announces closing
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Valley’s oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors. Marie’s Pizza Shop in Columbiana County’s Fairfield Township announced on their Facebook page they will close after selling out of pizza. Heather, the owner, said she’s been given a...
