ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman arrested after leading police on two-mile chase in stolen van, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in a stolen van on San Antonio's north side. Around 9 a.m., a resident at a home in the 200 block of Village Circle noticed a blue van parked in their driveway. They called police, and when the Hill Country Police Department arrived, they ran the van's license plate and found out the van was stolen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane, police say

Police say a woman found dead in her car in Southeast Austin Friday night was killed in an apparent road rage shooting. It happened in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane, outside an apartment complex just west of Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after stealing Ruffles Chips truck from Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for stealing a Ruffles Lays Chips truck, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Walmart on FM 78 after receiving a call for theft of a vehicle. The suspect, 27-year-old Jeff Jetin, drove the Lays truck...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy