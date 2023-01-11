Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
2 San Antonio teens arrested after car burglaries, vehicle chase in New Braunfels, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two San Antonio teens were arrested in New Braunfels after they were caught breaking into vehicles and then led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Joe Angel Puente, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were both taken into...
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
KTSA
Schertz PD looking for two suspects seen breaking into high school, carrying fire extinguishers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for two people captured in surveillance video breaking into Clemens High School on Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department has few details about what the man and woman were doing, but they are clearly seen walking around the school with fire extinguishers while appearing to pose for the cameras.
fox7austin.com
ATM technician assaulted, robbed at New Braunfels credit union, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of an ATM technician earlier this year, and is asking for tips from the public. Around noon on Jan. 2, a maroon Dodge Charger approached the technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman assaults witness who saw her steal watches from West Side Walmart, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are offering up to $5,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspect responsible for a robbery that happened last week on San Antonio's West Side. The robbery happened on January 7 at a Walmart on West Military Drive. A 21-year-old woman witnessed the suspect grabbing...
Woman arrested after leading police on two-mile chase in stolen van, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in a stolen van on San Antonio's north side. Around 9 a.m., a resident at a home in the 200 block of Village Circle noticed a blue van parked in their driveway. They called police, and when the Hill Country Police Department arrived, they ran the van's license plate and found out the van was stolen.
Man dead after crashing his car into U-Haul truck, flipping on side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing his car and flipping the vehicle on its side near JBSA-Lackland. The crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Military Drive West and Woodgate Drive near Marbach Road on the west side of town. According to Bexar County Sheriff's...
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane, police say
Police say a woman found dead in her car in Southeast Austin Friday night was killed in an apparent road rage shooting. It happened in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane, outside an apartment complex just west of Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after stealing Ruffles Chips truck from Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for stealing a Ruffles Lays Chips truck, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Walmart on FM 78 after receiving a call for theft of a vehicle. The suspect, 27-year-old Jeff Jetin, drove the Lays truck...
foxsanantonio.com
Two teenagers struck by pickup truck while attempting to cross dark lit street
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers were struck by a pickup truck when attempting to cross a street. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road. According to officials, the two teenagers were selling candies on the side of the road...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels police searching for missing teenager with medical condition
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Alyssa Lerma was last seen in Avery Park with her dog last Friday on Jan. 6. The dog has since been located, but Alyssa remains missing. Alyssa does not have...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
KTSA
29 year old woman killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever was driving a car that ran over a woman on the West side Wednesday night. It started as a large fight involving dozens of people at around 8:30 P.M. on Angela Walk. Two or three of the...
foxsanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
KTSA
San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing the name of the suspect who was shot by two officers last week. The shooting happened at a motel on the west side after calls came in about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers arrived...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect, officers identified following shooting last week at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect and officers have been identified following a shooting at a West Side motel last week. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Luxury Inn off Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they several...
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted for climbing to 2nd floor balcony, biting woman's arm during attack
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Jarret Anthony Apolinar. On January 9, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Marbach Oaks for a fight in progress. The caller told the dispatcher that they could hear a woman screaming while she was fighting with a man.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting woman through bedroom window during ongoing feud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say shot at his neighbor’s bedroom window on two occasions, with the latest incident resulting in an injury. Robert Lee Cadena, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
