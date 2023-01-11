Read full article on original website
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Unique restaurant chain opening new location in Colorado next weekKristen WaltersGreenwood Village, CO
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut
At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut Is Going Viral
Viewers might've noticed something a little different about Shaquille O'Neal during Tuesday night's appearance on NBATV. Back in 2020, the Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst lost a bet to Dwayne Wade and had to let his hairline grow in. Well... it happened again. Fans reacted to the viral clip of ...
Former NBA Player Fired Back At Michael Jordan’s Trash Talk: "You Had My Poster Up In Your Room In College, So Whatever I Was Doing Back Then, I Was Doing Right!"
Michael Jordan once tried to bark at a retired player and received a huge comeback.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
Draymond Green Says The Grizzlies Cannot Compete Against The Warriors If Jaren Jackson Jr. Doesn't Stop Fouling
Draymond Green's brutally honest answer about why the Memphis Grizzlies cannot beat the Golden State Warriors.
Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan
Danny Ainge couldn't stand playing against Andrew Toney. The post Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kobe Bryant Revealed The Toughest Players He Had To Guard In The NBA
Kobe Bryant named the hardest players he had to guard during his NBA career.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
NBA Fans Roast George Karl For Saying Michael Jordan Could Average A 40-Point Triple-Double In Today's NBA
Modern NBA fans were upset with George Karl saying Michael Jordan would average a 40-point triple-double in the modern era.
Donovan Mitchell Gives The Honest Truth About His Time With The Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on his Utah tenure.
Shaquille O'Neal Says He's "Scared" For Phoenix Suns' Bad Moment: "Something Is Going On"
Shaquille O'Neal sent a big message to the Phoenix Suns amid their rocky situation.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
"They gave me half the dosage my dad was getting" - Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed the Chicago Bulls made him take medicine for his mental health
Having witnessed Artest's troubles, the Bulls tried to prevent the worse from happening
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
