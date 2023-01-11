ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
The Independent

Elon Musk plans to auction 1.5 billion Twitter usernames, report claims

Twitter is planning to sell 1.5 billion dormant usernames through an auction, according to a report.The sale forms part of plans to generate revenue for the social media platform, which Elon Musk claims is losing $4 million a day after advertisers withdrew their business following his takeover.The tech billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, blamed “activist groups pressuring advertisers” for falling revenues in November. He has since introduced new methods for increasing cash flow, including selling Blue Tick checkmarks for $8 per month as part of a revamped Twitter Blue subscription service.An online auction for unique...
Gizmodo

Twitter Reportedly Considering Putting Popular Usernames Up for Auction

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is desperate for new revenue streams as the company has hemorrhaged advertisers ever since he took over last October. As part of this endeavor to make the bird app finally make some money, the company is considering monetizing users’ very names on the platform. The...
straightarrownews.com

Pfizer executive, White House involved in COVID censorship on social media

It’s now obvious whether it was Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, the federal government actively tried to censor content it didn’t like about COVID-19 on social media platforms. According to a new Twitter Files dump, a Pfizer executive was also interested in censoring posts. Independent journalist Alex Berenson...
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Twitter Gives Clarity On Whether Latest Data Breach Involved Hacking

Elon Musk-led Twitter said the latest data breach in which hackers leaked over 200 million users’ emails occurred due to a vulnerability in the microblogging site’s systems. What Happened: Twitter stated that after a “comprehensive investigation,” they found “no evidence” that the data in question was obtained by...
Markets Insider

Nobel economist Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's bizarre Twitter antics and 'lack of impulse control' have accelerated Tesla's inevitable demise as a market leader

Elon Musk's Twitter circus has accelerated Tesla's decline in the EV market, Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to Musk's controversial tweets, which have alienated Tesla's affluent and liberal customers. The economics of the EV market and Musk's antics mean Tesla is unlikely to see long-term profits to justify...
americanmilitarynews.com

US gov’t demanded Twitter suspend 250k accounts, including journalists, Elon Musk says

The U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) appeared to take efforts in 2020 to pressure Twitter to suspend around 250,000 accounts over their alleged “inorganic” behavior, according to a recent “Twitter Files” release coordinated by Twitter owner Elon Musk. Journalist Matt Taibbi reported on...

